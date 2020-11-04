Love Looks To Lock Up ARCA West Title At Phoenix

Fifteen-year-old Jesse Love looks to clinch the ARCA Menards Series West championship when the series wraps up its season at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday.

Love, who has piloted Bill McAnally Racing’s No. 19 NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota Camry to three wins this season, has a 14-point advantage in the championship standings heading into the Arizona Lottery 100. He can clinch the title by finishing eighth or better.

Two others in BMR’s regular lineup of drivers – Gracie Trotter and Giovanni Scelzi – also aim to finish the season strong with a great performance at Phoenix.

All three of the BMR drivers are wrapping up their rookie season in the series and all three have been to Victory Lane this year. A fourth BMR entry at Phoenix will be driven by NASCAR Euro Series competitor Alex Sedgwick, who will be making his first start in the United States.

Trotter and Scelzi are in a tight battle for third in the championship standings. Trotter, who drives the No. 99 ENEOS Toyota Camry, is currently in third – with a slim four-point margin over Scelzi, driver of the No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS/Curb Records Toyota Camry. If she maintains the third spot in points, Trotter would match the record for the highest ranking by a female driver in the final standings in ARCA West.

While Scelzi is focused on moving up in the standings, he will also be watching behind him on Saturday – as he holds just an eight-point margin over the fifth-ranked driver.

Sedgwick of Brighton, England, will be driving the No. 12 BELFOR Property Restoration Toyota Camry – as he makes his debut in the ARCA Menards Series West. Sedgwick competed in the NASCAR Euro Series during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Saturday’s ARCA West race, the final event on this year’s 11-race schedule, is part of the big NASCAR championship weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

