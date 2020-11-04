DGR Crosley ARCA Menards Series West Advance: Phoenix Raceway

David Gilliland, co-owner of DGR-Crosley, returns to the driver's seat Saturday in Phoenix driving the No. 4 Simpson/Lincoln Welders Ford Fusion in the ARCA Menards Series West race. Gilliland last competed in the former K&N West (now ARCA West) Series last year at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., where he finished third.
Gilliland, a native of Riverside, Calif., has plenty of experience racing out west. In 49 K&N West starts, he has four wins, 21 top-five, 27 top-10 finishes, four poles and has led 484 laps. One of those wins came at Phoenix in 2005 when he started from the pole and led 15 of 151 laps driving for Mark Golembeski.
He also competed in one ARCA East race this season at Dover (Del.) International Speedway in August where he started third and finished second, racing against his 15-year-old rookie driver, Taylor Gray. This Saturday in the West race, Gilliland will not only have Gray as a teammate, but his son, Todd Gilliland as well. The father-son pair last raced against each other last year in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in the spring race.
Derek Smith will call the shots for Gilliland from the pit box as crew chief at Phoenix. Smith worked with Thad Moffitt this season for his limited ARCA Menards Series schedule. He was also Gilliland's crew chief for his second-place finish in the ARCA East race at Dover.
The Arizona Lottery 100 will stream live on Trackpass on NBC Gold at 2pm ET on Saturday. The race will be 100 laps (100 miles) with a race break at lap 50.
David Gilliland on Phoenix: "I'm looking forward to racing at Phoenix on Saturday. Being from California, I've done a lot of racing out west and it's always fun to get back out there and compete. It's also a great opportunity for me to drive our own equipment and get a feel for what we can do to improve in the off season to prepare for 2021.
"It will be fun to race against Todd (Gilliland) and Taylor (Gray). Since Todd will have run the Truck Series race on Friday, he may be able to give us some pointers on what the track was like. I haven't taught the guys everything I know, so hopefully I can still give them a run for their money Saturday."
DGR Crosley PR