Jack Wood to Compete Full-Time for GMS Racing in 2021

GMS Racing announced today that Jack Wood will pilot the No. 21 Chevrolet full-time for the team in the ARCA Menards Series East in 2021 as well as the full ARCA Menards Showdown schedule. Mardy Lindley will return to the team as crew chief.

“GMS is looking forward to this next chapter for our ARCA program,” said Mike Beam, president of GMS Racing. “Our ARCA team has accomplished amazing things these last two seasons and I’m confident Jack can take over and build on that success next season.”

The Loomis, CA native has competed part-time in the ARCA Menards Series West since 2019 and has collected one top-five and six top-10 finishes in seven starts this season. Wood will also be a part of the Drivers Edge Development program in 2021.

“I’m so thankful for the opportunity to compete with GMS in 2021,” said Wood. “To transition from a part-time schedule with our family-run team in the West series to running the East series full-time with a team like GMS who has won two consecutive East titles is awesome. I’m ready to get out there and learn and grow as a driver, but also to chase wins and a championship with this new team.”

GMS Racing PR