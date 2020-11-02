Jim Beaver Wraps Up 2020 Race Season With Hometown Top 10

Professional off-road racer and General Tire Down & Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR host Jim Beaver ended his 2020 racing campaign on a high note, scoring a top 10 finish in the competitive UTV Unlimited class in the BlueWater Desert Challenge in his hometown of Parker, Arizona. The #2915 General Tire Polaris RZR completed all six laps across the two-day event to finish the season where it started—on the finisher’s podium in the team’s own backyard.

“It’s awesome to be able to wrap up my 2020 race season with such a strong finish at home in Parker,” said Beaver. “It’s been a few years since the BlueWater Desert Challenge has been on the calendar, but it was great to be able to finish the season at home where we start it every year. We had a really competitive car all weekend long, and a podium was within reach. Now, we’re looking ahead to what we expect to be a solid 2021 season!”

Beaver and co-driver Bryant Shontz were within three minutes of the leader after the first day of racing on Saturday, despite having only front wheel drive on the third and final lap. While a belt issue prevented Beaver from making up the gap on Sunday, the team was able to repair the issue quickly enough to get back on track and finish the day, with a total time across the weekend of 2:40:47.093.

While his on-track program for the year is complete, Beaver’s eponymous esports team remains in competition through the remainder of the year. Jim Beaver eSports will wrap up its second eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series season on Monday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, while the team’s partnership with Ed Carpenter Racing continues on Saturdays in the iRacing Rallycross World Championship. The Fistful of Bourbon King of Dirt will stream live on Beaver’s Facebook page on Wednesday, November 4 at 9PM ET, featuring top real-world race drivers and sim racers battling in both rallycross and short course racing.

Stay tuned for new episodes of the General Tire Down & Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR, Project Action, and more, as well as full coverage of the BlueWater Desert Challenge and all of this week’s action motorsports events on DownAndDirtyShow.com