AMA Pro Racing Names Kevin Crowther Chief Competition Officer

After the successful completion of the 2020 Progressive American Flat Track season, AMA Pro Racing is pleased to announce a key addition to its management team. Effective Monday, November 2, Kevin Crowther will begin providing strategic leadership of the Competition department as Chief Competition Officer.

“I’m really pleased to be able to strengthen our management team with Kevin’s arrival,” said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive American Flat Track. "His vast experience in dealing with competitors, team owners and manufacturers will be valuable as we grow the Progressive American Flat Track series and develop sophistication in the competition side of the business.”

With nearly two decades of experience in sanctioning professional motorcycle racing in the U.S., Crowther joins the company during a key period of growth for the sport. In his most recent role, Crowther served as the Director of Racing for the American Motorcyclist Association, where he oversaw the management and sanctioning of all AMA racing activity. Prior to that, Crowther served as Director of AMA Supercross and Pro Racing Relations where he was responsible for the successful operation of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross championship from 2008 to 2017.

As a decade-long member of the FIM (International Motorcycling Federation) CMS Commission, Crowther has also served as the FIM Clerk of the Course for major international motorcycle racing events held in the United States, including MXGP, World Superbike and MotoGP.

“Motorcycle racing has always been a big part of my life and I’m excited to continue that journey in this new role,” said Crowther. "I look forward to using the experience that I have gained over the years as a competitor and as a race official to help the AMA Pro Racing competition department continue to develop safe and competitive racing. Progressive American Flat Track has seen unprecedented growth and visibility over the last 5 years and I look forward to being a part of that team as it continues to evolve.”

For more information on Progressive American Flat Track visit https://www.americanflattrack.com