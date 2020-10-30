Brody Roa races in front of baby daughter for firt time at Central Arizona Speedway

When it comes to wanting to win races, Brody Roa is like every other sprint car driver. He wants to take the first-place trophy every time out. However, like all other drivers, he wants to win some races more than others. This Friday and Saturday, October 30th, and 31st, when the CAS Sprint Cars hit the Central Arizona Speedway for the “Howl-O-Ween Bash,” Roa will want to win more than ever before as it will be the first time his baby daughter has been to one of his races.

Addison Leanne Roa was born six weeks ago and since then, Roa and his wife Tailor have been over the moon. Friday and Saturday, she will be introduced to racing at a track where her daddy won the main event early last month.

“It is cool, and it puts a little extra pressure on,” the new dad gushed when asked what it is going to be like racing in front of his firstborn. “We are going to take a lot of pictures. Tailor bought this little mobile printer that you can send pictures from your phone and print them right there. So, she is going to have plenty of pictures to look at from her first time at the races when she gets older. And she is going to the river for the first time, too. We are leaving early and will spend Thursday at the river. Tailor’s dad and brother have been out there all week, so we are going to spend time with them before we head over to the races on Friday.”

The last time Roa raced at Central Arizona Speedway was his first weekend driving for Jayson May in the Fastenal, Coopers Propane, Total Lubricants, Marina Pools, TJM Oilfield Distribution, Certex, Biker Bruce #8M. The 29-year-old Garden Grove, California racer did not disappoint as he won his first night in the car and went from his 15th place starting spot to sixth on the second night on a rubber down track. Needless to say, he is looking forward to getting back in that car this weekend.

“Jayson is a super cool guy to drive for,” Roa enthused. “The last time it had some brakes on it I did not like, so he changed the brakes to what I have on my own car. I had some suggestions on some things I would change on the shocks. So, he sent them out and got them done. The steering box felt a little funny last time, so he sent that out, too. I have only raced for him one weekend prior to this and I am really excited to drive his stuff again. It is really nice stuff.”

Roa’s record at Central Arizona Speedway since the start of 2019 has been extremely impressive. In addition to his win and sixth-place finish there in September, he appeared at the track three times last year on his way to the USAC Southwest Series championship. In those three outings, he had a second, a third, and a fourth-place finish.

For fans who would like to attend the “Howl-O-Ween Bash,” gates will open at 5:00 PM each night with racing at 7:00. The Central Arizona Raceway is located at 512 S Eleven Mile Corner Road, Casa Grande, AZ (85194). The track phone number is (520) 709-0718 and the track’s website is at the following link http://centralarizonaspeedway.com/

In addition to the sponsors on the #8M, Roa and the team would like to thank the following for being on board with them on their own #91R. HD Industries, Burris Racing, Competition Suspension, Sander Engineering, Biker Bruce Fisher, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply and Baldwin Filters.

