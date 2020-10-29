Thursday Hot Laps Postponed at The Dirt Track, Friday’s World Short Track Schedule Moved Up

High winds and continued rainfall throughout the morning has forced DIRTcar and Charlotte Motor Speedway officials to postpone Thursday night’s Drydene World Short Track Championship Hot Lap sessions to Friday afternoon.

However, all teams are still invited to enter the facility through the drag strip entrance and visit the registration area under the pavilion to complete registration forms, obtain pit/ATV/parking passes and other event information until 5 p.m. Hauler parking will go from 2 p.m. through 5 p.m.

In addition, Friday’s activities will now begin earlier than originally scheduled, beginning with the Flight 1 drivers meeting at 1 p.m., followed by a single Hot Lap session for all divisions at 2 p.m. Friday’s originally scheduled program will follow. Registration and hauler parking will begin at 9 a.m.

All drivers must have a Thursday pit pass in order to take part in the Thursday Hot Lap session.

DIRTcar Series PR