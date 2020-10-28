Heavy Rain Pushes Creek County Speedway Fall Fling To November 6, 7, and 8

With rain falling almost non-stop since Sunday night and not looking to let up until Thursday night according to updated forecasts, the Fall Fling at Creek County Speedway has been rescheduled to Friday, November 6, Saturday, November 7, and Sunday, November 8.

Friday, November 6 will have the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products on track along with the POWRi West Midgets.

Saturday, November 7 will feature the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by the Hi-Plains Building Division and POWRi West Midgets.

Sunday, November 8 will only feature Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by the Hi-Plains Building Division on track.

Further updates regarding times and ticket prices will be posted at the start of the week.

Creek County Speedway is located at 18450 West Hwy. 66 between Sapulpa and Kellyville. For more information on Creek County Speedway, including a complete lineup of events and directions, log onto http://www. creekcountyspeedway.co or call (918) 247-RACE (7223).

Event updates will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com as well as our Social Media Outlets on Facebook and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).