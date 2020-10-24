Scelzi Grabs First Career ARCA Win At Roseville

Gio Scelzi made a thrilling pass for the lead heading into the final lap to capture his first career win in the ARCA Menards Series West on Friday night at All American Speedway and take home the winning trophy in the NAPA AUTO PARTS 125 presented by CashInTheCan.com.

The 18-year-old series rookie from Fresno, California, dashed to the inside of the leader in Turn 4 as the two headed to the white flag. As both cars slid out of the turn, Scelzi was able to complete the pass and pull away in the final lap to take the checkered flag in the Bill McAnally Racing No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS/Curb Records Toyota Camry.

“I had such a good Toyota the whole time,” Scelzi said. “I can’t thank my guys enough. I’ve never had a car where I could run guys down and pass them like that. I knew he was struggling. I didn’t pass him on the outside; I didn’t know if I was going to be able to get him. Then he bobbled there and I kind of slammed through the door.

“This is unreal,” Scelzi said. “Nobody works harder than my crew chief John (Camilleri). We’ve really come into our own and have learned each other.”

Scelzi, who started third, ran in the top five through the first half of the race. As the laps wound down, he began to move up. He was able to avoid trouble in a couple of late-race cautions and restarted outside the front row with five laps remaining. After initially attempting to take the lead on the outside, he made his move to the inside to take the lead and the win.

His three BMR teammates all finished in the top 10 – with Jesse Love in fourth in the No. 19 NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota Camry, Holley Hollan taking sixth in the No. 50 JBL/NAPA Filters/NAPA Belts & Hoses Toyota Camry, and Gracie Trotter recovering from a late-race incident to take 10th in the No. 99 ENEOS Toyota Camry.

Trotter had charged from eighth on the grid and raced her way to third in the first half of the event. She remained in contention until getting caught up in a multi-car incident just after a restart late in the race. After starting seventh and remaining in the top 10 for much of the race, Love took advantage of that incident to nab his ninth top-five finish in nine races this season. Hollan battled back from a couple of incidents to match her best career finish of sixth.

Love retained his lead in the championship standings, with a 17-point margin. Trotter remains third in the standings, 20 points out of second. With his win, Scelzi tied her in points. Hollan remains seventh in the standings.

Scelzi, son of four-time NHRA drag racing champion Gary Scelzi, became the third BMR driver to win an ARCA West race this season – with Love scoring three wins and Trotter capturing a victory. Friday’s win marks BMR’s 104th overall victory in ARCA Menards Series East/West competition.

Guests from the NAPA Distribution Center in Sacramento and from Riebes Auto Parts were treated to a VIP experience on Friday. They received a special pit tour and a meet-and-greet with the BMR drivers, along with a catered meal. In addition, NGK VIP honorary crew members were at the event.

BMR PR