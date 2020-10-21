DGR Crosley ARCA Menards Series West Advance: All American Speedway & Kern County Raceway Park

Taylor Gray will pull double duty this weekend in California in the ARCA Menards Series West. Gray will start his racing weekend Friday at All American Speedway in Roseville, Calif., for the 125-lap race. Then he'll head south to Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield, Calif., for Sunday's 125 lapper in his No. 17 Ford Performance Fusion.

This will be Gray's third and fourth ARCA West starts this season. He ran the doubleheader races at Utah Motorsports Campus in June where he finished fourth in the first race and 11th in the second race after having to change a battery. In addition to those, he has also made 12 ARCA Menards Series starts with eight top-five and 11 top-10 finishes. He has also run five ARCA East races earning two top-five and five top-10 finishes.

Gray has no prior experience at either track, but has been studying film from previous races there and learning as much as he can about the technical elements of each place. Seth Smith, who was Hailie Deegan's crew chief in the ARCA Menards Series this season, will be on the pit box calling the shots for Gray at both races.

Both races will stream live on Trackpass on NBC Gold. The races will be 125 laps (62.5 miles) with no race breaks. All American will start at 10pm ET on Friday and Kern at 5pm ET on Sunday.