Len Sammons Indoor Auto Racing News kicks off in Allentown, PA January 8 - 9

The Indoor Auto Racing Championship Series Fueled by VP Race Fuels has both good and bad news to report for its thousands of fans and loyal racers.

The sixth annual event at Allentown, Pa.’s PPL Center, Friday and Saturday, January 8th and 9th, is a go thanks to recently released state COVD-19 guidelines. The two day event will again be headlined by the TQ (Three Quarter) Midgets. Ticket and entry information will be available in the coming weeks.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 make-up date from the previously postponed March, 2020 Syracuse, NY set for November 20th and 21st has been cancelled. It was announced this week that all events planned for the New York State Fairgrounds have been cancelled through January 1, 2021.

“The recent guidelines released by Pennsylvania Governor Wolf have given us the opportunity to begin planning the event at Allentown’s PPL Center,” said promoter Len Sammons. “While gathering numbers are limited, its gives us a starting spot and the opportunity to begin planning the Allentown event. Entries will soon be made available and a limited amount of tickets put on sale. It’s our hope, as the event grows closer, the governor will expand his gathering numbers so we can allow for more fans and racers in the PPL Center.”

Event planning has already begun as well for the next event to be held inside historic Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. The 18th annual NAPA Know How Racing Weekend will be held on Friday and Saturday, January 29th and 30th.

While the series awaits indoor seating guidelines from New Jersey’s governor, both building management and Meet AC Tourism remain very optimistic. Plans are already in place to meet current COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing.

While still four and five months away, dates have been secured for the East Coast Dirt Nationals at The CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ on February 19-20 and the concrete series finale on March 12-13 date at the Expo Center at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, NY.

Sponsorship at a variety of levels to meet every budget is available for all events. Interested parties should contact Danny Sammons at 609-888-3618 or e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Keep up to date of all event information, including upcoming Allentown ticket and entry forms at indoorautoracing.com.

