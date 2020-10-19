Brandon Snider wins in Dallas

Brandon Snider wins in Dallas
 Brandon Snider capped off an impressive weekend at Texas Motorplex, winning for the first time in his career in the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service.
 
Snider, who was the No. 1 qualifier for the second straight race in his supercharged Corvette, went 5.805-seconds at 245.99 mph in the final round to beat defending world champ Stevie “Fast” Jackson on a holeshot. Jackson went 5.795 at 247.43, but Snider’s quicker .025 reaction time was the deciding factor in the victory. 
 
The race, which was presented by JBS Equipment, was the fifth of seven races during the 2020 NHRA Pro Mod season. Snider reached his first career final round in the class by knocking off Eric Latino, Chad Green and Doug Winters before turning in a stellar performance against Jackson in the championship round.
 
“Since we started doing this three years ago, we’ve just lost,” Snider said. “But we’ve been steadily learning. We’ve had a lot of great people helping us out. There’s a lot of people who have been part of this deal. We do the best we can and we just keep learning.”
 
Jackson advanced to his 16th career final round and second in 2020 with wins over Justin Jones, Mike Janis and Khalid alBalooshi. It also sent Jackson back into the points lead, and he currently holds an 18-point lead over Snider, who jumped to second in the standings with the victory. 
 
The E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series continues Oct. 23-25 with the Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals presented by Pennzoil at Houston Raceway Park.
 
(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)
 
