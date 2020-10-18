Garrett Smith Dominates At Cochran Motor Speedway

Smith, racing in the 604 late model class, won his heat race and led every lap of the feature at the three-eighths-mile dirt oval to claim his third overall victory of the season and first of the year in 604 late model action.

“What a race car we had tonight. From the moment we rolled onto the track I knew we had a great car,” Smith said. “We won our heat and that gave us a good starting spot for the feature. The car was just on a rail all night and we had them covered when it counted. Our crew really had the car working perfectly, they did a great job.”

The victory is Smith’s second of the season at Cochran Motor Speedway, a track where he’s gained considerable experience throughout the season. The Barry Wright Race Cars developmental driver believed his previous experience at the track played a role in his outstanding performance Saturday night.

“All the laps we’ve turned at Cochran has really helped our program,” Smith said. “Every time we come back here we get a little better and a little better and tonight it really all came together. Thanks to everyone at Barry Wright Race Cars, Atlanta Paving and Concrete, Wiley X, TMC, BKP Art, MPM Marketing and Dirt Car Lift and my parents for everything they do to get me to the race track each week.”

Garrett Smith was a man on a mission on Saturday night at Cochran Motor Speedway.