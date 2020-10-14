Safety Guidelines Set for Drydene World Short Track Championship

As the 2020 racing season winds down, short track competitors from across the country turn their eyes to The Dirt Track at Charlotte for the fifth annual Drydene World Short Track Championship.

In order to ensure compliance with Concord, Cabarrus County and North Carolina CDC guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19, DIRTcar Racing has implemented new rules and regulations.



In keeping with DIRTcar Racing’s already established procedures, these event-specific guidelines serve as a framework to help ensure the safety of competitors and officials over the course of the three-day event.



The Guidelines and Procedures have been developed with the support of motorsports experts Agajanian & Anthony, P.C., Mr. Jeff Ladd at Sports Insurance Specialists, LLC, and Dr. Jack Faircloth, MD. Dr. Faircloth is a Coordinating Panelist for the North Mecklenburg (NC) COVID-19 Response Team and has been a strong advocate of the Clean-Cover-Confine strategy included in these guidelines.



The fifth annual Drydene World Short Track Championship is a three-day event featuring the best weekly racers in the country. The event, hosted at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC, Thursday, Oct. 29 to Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, will put nine divisions center stage in pursuit of a purse in excess of $120,000.



Drydene World Short Track Championship COVID Guidelines & Precautions



If a Participant is sick or displays symptoms of COVID-19, STAY HOME ALL Attendees MUST follow CDC Guidelines throughout the entire event from entry onto the facility until exit. Participants are required to wear a face cover at ALL times when outside of their designated pit area. We strongly encourage participants to wear a cloth face cover in their respective pit area if they cannot properly social distance. Upon entering the facility, participants will be subjected to a temperature screening . Anyone with a temperature over 100.4 degrees will not be admitted. Social distancing ( min. 6-feet ) should be practiced at all times. Participants should professionally clean and disinfect all equipment prior to arrival to the Facility. The Friday night Pit Party and bonfire has been canceled for this year. No teams are allowed to park in the pit area until instructed by an official. All motorized vehicles must be operated by someone with a valid driver’s license. All ATVs, Golf Carts, UTVs, Bikes, etc. must be grounded 30 minutes after the final checkered flag and may not leave the pit area. No riding on the top or side of a race car.

MORE IMPORTANT INFORMATION

NEW Load in Time: Early registration will be at the Dragway Pavilion Wednesday from 5-8pm. Staging on the West side of the Dragway. Hauler load into the pit area will begin from 6-8pm Wednesday.

Registration will resume Thursday at the Dragway pavilion starting at 9 am.

Limited Grandstand seating in the front stretch will be sold for Friday and Saturday Night and can be purchased at the Gate.

Pre-Registration is still available online until October 26th https://dirtcar.typeform.com/ to/GsgjHMOW

DIRTcar Series PR