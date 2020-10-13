Revved up with Waldorf - Molly Burton, author of The Sea of the Moon

In our trying times, when your idea of travel might just be a trip to the grocery store, sometimes an escape to a far off island paradise is just what the doctor ordered.

Since the first season, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!

My co-host of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo, and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are proud to give you a bit more insight into the motorsports musings of Molly Burton, author of The Sea of the Moon, a memoir of a trip to Tahiti.





What was your first car? A Chevy Impala, purchased in college when I married my college sweetheart

What do you drive now? A Hundai Genesis

What is your dream car that you wish to own? An antique fully tricked out and restored Model Bucket T Ford; color: candy apple red

Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? Yes

If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? I would bring a book that I have not yet read.

What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? He is of a brilliant mind, but with all new discoveries, they must be tempered for good, and discouraged for evil.

Stay tuned for more insights into the amazing authors of Waldorf Publishing in the coming weeks.