Golden Eagle Syrup Partners with Bret Holmes Racing

Bret Holmes Racing (BHR) announced today a new partnership with Golden Eagle Syrup. The Fayette, Ala., -based company will be the primary sponsor of Bret Holmes and the No. 23 Chevrolet team for this week’s ARCA Menards Series season-finale race at Kansas Speedway.



On October 28, 1928, the first Golden Eagle Syrup was produced in Fayette, Ala. Starting in a small 320 square foot frame building behind the founder’s home, continual growth of demand led to the purchase of the building that it has occupied since 1944. Golden Eagle Syrup started and has remained a family-owned, family-run business over the past 92 years. The present owners have a strong commitment to preserving the tradition and quality of the Golden Eagle Brand while expanding the business to new product lines utilizing syrup. The Golden Eagle Brand continues to grow, building upon hard work and a commitment to excellence. Bret Holmes Racing exemplifies these same principles, and Golden Eagle is proud to sponsor Holmes as he battles for the championship.



Holmes heads to this week’s season-finale race at Kansas Speedway as the ARCA Menards Series driver’s championship point leader. He leads the second-place driver by eight points. The 23-year-old driver has accumulated one win, one pole award, 13 top-five and 18 top-10 finishes so far this season.



“I’m honored to have Golden Eagle Syrup on our Chevrolet this week for the season-finale race at Kansas Speedway,” said Holmes. It’s really cool to be able to bring them into the sport, and I hope our fans will show them as much support as they show us. I know we’re going to unload a fast Golden Eagle Syrup Chevrolet this week, and it’s going to be great to have them on the car as we battle for the 2020 championship. What better way to welcome Golden Eagle Syrup to the BHR family than with a win and a championship.”



The No. 23 Golden Eagle Syrup Chevrolet will see track action for the first time in practice for the ARCA Menards Series Speediatrics 150 presented by The NASCAR Foundation at Kansas Speedway. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, October 16 with live coverage airing on either FOX Sports 1 or FOX Sports 2.

BHR PR