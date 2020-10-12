As a lifelong fan of themed attractions, and especially Disney, this next featured author has to be at the top of my all-time list. Hosting Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder has given me the the opportunity to get to know some of the biggest competitors and fans in racing.

Since the first season, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!

My co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to highlight one of the most interesting guys we've ever had the chance to feature on Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, Ron DeFore, author of Growing up in Disneyland.

What was your first car? 1964 ½ Ford Mustang convertible. First one on the west coast and we got it for a dollar (Ford was the sponsor of Dad’s show, “Hazel.”)





What do you drive now? A 2020 Tesla Model 3





What is your dream car that you wish to own? See above, and that’s after having many fine cars including several Corvettes, a Ferrari 328 GTS, and a Lamborghini Countache





Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? Already have one, and that’s after owning two Chevy Volts starting in 2012





If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? “It Only Hurts When I Laugh” Stan Freberg





What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? Well, again, I own one of his great technological advances, and love what he’s doing in space.