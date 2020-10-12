Revved up with Waldorf - Ron DeFore, author of 'Growing up in Disneyland' Featured

Monday, Oct 12 50
Revved up with Waldorf - Ron DeFore, author of &#039;Growing up in Disneyland&#039;

As a lifelong fan of themed attractions, and especially Disney, this next featured author has to be at the top of my all-time list. Hosting Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder has given me the the opportunity to get to know some of the biggest competitors and fans in racing.

Since the first season, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!

My co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to highlight one of the most interesting guys we've ever had the chance to feature on Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, Ron DeFore, author of Growing up in Disneyland.

 What was your first car? 1964 ½ Ford Mustang convertible.  First one on the west coast and we got it for a dollar (Ford was the sponsor of Dad’s show, “Hazel.”)

 What do you drive now? A 2020 Tesla Model 3

What is your dream car that you wish to own? See above, and that’s after having many fine cars including several Corvettes, a Ferrari 328 GTS, and a Lamborghini Countache

Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? Already have one, and that’s after owning two Chevy Volts starting in 2012

 If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? “It Only Hurts When I Laugh” Stan Freberg

What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? Well, again, I own one of his great technological advances, and love what he’s doing in space.
 
 
 
 
Stay tuned for more insights into the amazing authors of Waldorf Publishing in the coming weeks.
 
To learn more about the Ron DeFore, follow him on social media:
 
Facebook:  Ron DeFore; Don DeFore Fan Club; Growing Up in Disneyland page
            Web:  www.defore.netwww.GrowingUpinDisneyland.com
            Twitter:  Moviestarson
            YouTube: Ron DeFore
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

