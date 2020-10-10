Nolan Pope Adds Another Win With Ace Speedway Triumph

Nolan Pope was back in victory lane again on Friday night, earning a victory in late model stock car action at North Carolina’s Ace Speedway.

Pope, who less than a week ago earned his first CARS Late Model Stock Tour victory with a last-lap pass at South Carolina’s Florence Motor Speedway, competed in a pair of 50-lap features at Ace Speedway on Friday night.

After qualifying fifth, Pope raced to a fourth-place finish in the first 50-lap feature. In the second feature, Pope started third after a six-car invert for the top-six finishers from the first race. He quickly moved into second by lap 10 before turning his attention to the race leader.

On lap 22 Pope moved into the lead and proceeded to pull away, winning by 1.065 seconds aboard his Lee Faulk Racing and Development late model.

“Every time we go to the race track Lee Faulk Racing brings me a great race car,” Pope said. “Our car was good in the first twin, we just fell back too far. I knew we’d be good in the second twin and we definitely were.

“It’s great to be in victory lane again so soon after the CARS Tour win. We’re so good right now and I hope we can carry this momentum into Greenville for the Old North State Nationals in a few weeks.”

The victory is Pope’s fifth of the season, with those victories now coming at four different tracks - Ace, Florence, Hickory Motor Speedway and Tri-County Motor Speedway.

“The fact that we’ve won at all those different tracks this year shows how versatile our team is,” Pope added. “We can go anywhere right now and we’re competitive. I can’t ask for anything more than that. This team, Lee and Michael Faulk, Nick Hughes, everyone works so hard and I’m so glad I can win races with these guys.

“Thanks again to my parents and my grandma and grandpa for helping me get to this point, Tonya McCallister and MPM Marketing for their support and everyone on the team. I wouldn’t be able to do this without them.”

