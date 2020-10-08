Early Entry List Revealed for CARS Tour Old North State Nationals at Greenville-Pickens

Twenty-six cars have filed their early entry as of October 7th for the Heritage Transportation Risk Management “Old North State Nationals” presented by GXS Wraps at Greenville-Pickens (SC) Speedway on October 24-25th.

Thus far the entry list reveals a large contingent of Palmetto State drivers taking advantage of the race moving to their home state due to North Carolina’s COVID-19 mass gathering restrictions.

Jeremy Burns, Anthony Anders, Matt Cox, and Austin Somero are half of the seven drivers entered that call South Carolina home. In addition to them, defending track champion and current Late Model Stock points leader Taylor Satterfield, had filed his entry for the $30,000 to win race.

One driver that fans over the years are used to seeing behind the wheel of a Super Late Model at Greenville-Pickens, has thrown his hat into the mix for the 200 lap feature event, Jeff Fultz. The former three-time All Pro Series champion has seen a high rate of success at the half-mile track in various series over his career. Fultz has racked up wins and podium finishes over the years in All Pro, Pro Cup, and the PASS South Series at Greenville-Pickens.

Often deemed “The People’s Champion”, Mike Looney will get his second taste of CARS Tour action. Looney, the 2016 Martinsville 300 race winner and 2019 NASCAR Weekly Series national champion runner-up, will make the trip South from his hometown of New Castle, Virginia. Looney made his series debut earlier this season when the series visited Franklin County Speedway as part of a last minute schedule change due to COVID-19 restrictions at other tracks. Looney dueled current championship points leader Jared Fryar down to the final lap, before coming up just short of the win in August.

Josh Berry will return to CARS Tour action for the first time this season after deciding to chase the 2020 NASCAR Weekly Series championship. All indications in the national weekly series points standings show that Berry will show up to the Old North State Nationals as the newly crowned national champion. Berry, the 2017 Late Mode Stock Tour champion and all-time CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour wins leader, is no stranger to winning big money events on paperclip shaped race tracks like Greenville. The JR Motorsports driver is the defending Martinsville 300 race winner from a season ago where he pocketed $44,000 for his victory.

Not only will the Old North State Nationals pay out an impressive $86,875 making it the biggest Late Model Stock race of 2020, but it will also crown the 2020. Current Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour Late Model stock championship points leader Jared Fryar will carry a 15 point lead over Layne Riggs and Corey Heim into the final race of the season. The Trinity, North Carolina driver has a shot at history, becoming the first driver to win both a Late Model Stock tour championship and a Super Late Model tour championship (Fryar: 2018 CARS SLM Champion).

Tickets for the Old North State Nationals are on sale now only at www.carsracingtour.com , and reflect heavy savings for those purchasing in advance. Fans can view the complete pre entry list as of 10/8 on the site as well.

General admission tickets to Saturday’s qualifying race day and concert are $15.00 in advance and $22.00 the day of the event for adults thirteen years of age and older. Kids twelve and under are free with a paid adult. Trackside parking spots are $13 in advance and $20 the day of the event.

Sunday afternoon’s 200 lap main event, general admission ticket will be $23 in advance and $30 the day of the event for adults thirteen years of age and older. Kids twelve and under are free with a paid adult. Trackside parking spots are $13 in advance and $20 the day of the event.

Camping for the event weekend is free and heavily encouraged by both CARS and Greenville-Pickens Speedway.

For additional information on the CARS Late Model Stock Tour and the CARS Super Late Model Tour visit www.carsracingtour.com. Be sure to stay active and social with the tour by liking “CARS Tour” on Facebook, following @CARSTour on Twitter, and scrolling through photos on Instagram cars_tour. Additional series information can be obtained by calling the CARS Tour series office, located in Mooresville, NC, at 704.662.9212.

(Written By: CARS Tour)