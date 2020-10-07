Heavy Storm Cancels Wednesday’s OktoberFAST Action at Utica-Rome Speedway

A large storm system with rain and strong winds moving across Central New York has forced DIRTcar Racing officials to cancel tonight’s DIRTcar OktoberFAST presented by DIRTVision event at Utica-Rome Speedway. There is not a rain date available for the race.

Join DIRTcar Racing Thursday live on DIRTVision when the Billy Whittaker Cars Super DIRTcar Series, Bicknell Racing Products DIRTcar 358 Modified Series, and the Racing Electronics DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series are in action at Fulton Speedway.

After the conclusion of DIRTcar OktoberFAST, all pit passes will be refunded for today’s event.

Get all your DIRTcar OktoberFAST info at SuperDIRTcarSeries.com, Facebo ok, and Twitter.

Super DIRTcar Series PR