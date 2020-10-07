Grant Enfinger to drive for Chad Bryant Racing at Five Flags Speedway

Chad Bryant Racing (CBR) announced today that 2015 ARCA Menards Series champion Grant Enfinger will return to the ARCA platform and compete in Saturday’s Pensacola 200 presented by Inspectra Thermal Solutions, the season finale for the ARCA Menards Series East at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway.



This weekend’s race marks Enfinger’s ARCA East debut and his return to an ARCA-sanctioned event since competing at Toledo Speedway in 2018.



The No. 77 Ford Fusion will be backed by longtime Enfinger supporters Champion Power Equipment and Breland Homes with team owner and former ARCA championship winning crew chief Chad Bryant calling the shots.



Enfinger, a native of Fairhope, Ala. is taking advantage of an off-week in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series – where he sits fourth in the Playoff standings entering the semi-final round at Kansas Speedway on Oct. 17.



“I grew up racing at Five Flags, so I’m extremely excited about coming home to the ARCA race at Five Flags Speedway this weekend,” said Enfinger. “I really appreciate the opportunity from Chad Bryant Racing and it’s great to have Champion Power Equipment and Breland Homes onboard our No. 77 Ford.



“It should be a great short track race, so we need to have a great crowd and keep this series coming back to Pensacola every year.”



Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From their original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson Tennessee, Milwaukee Wisconsin and Toronto Canada.



Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters.



Breland Homes was founded more than 40 years ago and is now one of the most trusted names in the home building industry. Breland Homes is one of the Southeast’s top new construction home builders, offering affordable single-family and luxury townhomes with exceptional value throughout Alabama and Northern Florida.



Team owner Chad Bryant says having Enfinger is a prime opportunity for the team to make a statement and contend for the win at the historic short track.



“We are excited to have Grant representing Chad Bryant Racing this weekend at Five Flags Speedway,” offered Bryant. “He is a tremendous driver who knows what it takes to win at Five Flags, and we look forward to giving him the opportunity of winning in his ARCA Menards Series East debut aboard the No. 77 Champion Power Equipment | Breland Homes Ford.”



In 95 ARCA Menards Series starts, Enfinger has captured six poles, 16 wins, 47 top-five and 66 top-10 finishes and captured the 2015 championship title for GMS Racing.



For more on Grant Enfinger, please visit grantenfinger.com, like him on Facebook (Grant Enfinger) and follow him on Twitter (@grantenfinger).



For more on Chad Bryant Racing, please visit ChadBryantRacing.com, like them on Facebook (Chad Bryant Racing) or follow them on Twitter (@ChadBryantRace). About Champion Power Equipment:



For more information visit: ChampionPowerEquipment.com.



