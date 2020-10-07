Jim Beaver Returns to Action at New-Look UTV World Championship

Wednesday, Oct 07 20
Jim Beaver Returns to Action at New-Look UTV World Championship
Professional off-road racer and radio host Jim Beaver is set to get back behind the wheel of his General Tire-backed Polaris RZR—and the microphone on site—at this weekend’s UTV World Championship. The popular annual off-road event, which moves to Lake Havasu, Arizona for its 2020 iteration, will also see Beaver make a switch of his own, swapping into the UTV Unlimited class and campaigning the #2915 for the weekend alongside co-driver Bryant Shontz.
 
“The UTV World Championship is always an exciting event to run, but it’ll be a unique challenge on a brand new course in Havasu this year,” said Beaver. “We’ve decided to make the switch to the Unlimited class for the event, and we’re excited to see where we stack up on race day. Our General Tire Polaris RZR has been rock solid all year, and while this year’s course will be a grueling test for every team in the field, I think we’ve got a great shot at it.”
 
2020 has been a busy year for Beaver, who kicked the season off with finishes at the Parker 250 and Mint 400 in the UTV Turbo class. When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down global motorsport, Beaver put Jim Beaver eSports into high gear as an event organizer for major off-road races, staging the inaugural eShort Course Triple Crown and inaugural eShort Course Crandon World Cup for a mix of top professional drivers and sim racers alike. In his most recent stint behind the wheel, Beaver shared the cockpit with rallycross star Steve Arpin and Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Famer Marty Fiolka at Vegas to Reno.
 
The UTV World Championship will be a similarly action-packed weekend for the Arizona native. Qualifying takes place on Thursday, while Beaver’s race day will be Friday. On Saturday, he’ll return to the broadcast booth to host the second day of race coverage, which will be streamed on numerous industry Facebook pages, including Beaver’s own page at facebook.com/JimBeaver15.
 
Stay tuned for new episodes of the General Tire Down & Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR, Project Action, and more, as well as full coverage of the UTV World Championship and all of this week’s action motorsports events on DownAndDirtyShow.com.
 
Jim Beaver Motorsports is supported by General Tire, Vision Wheel, Polaris RZR, Rigid Industries, GSP XTV Axles, DirtFish, Gibson Exhaust, Optimas Starters, Impact Safety, Acronis, Hyperco, HCR Racing, Pro Armor, Assault, Rugged Radios, and Action Sports Canopies. For more information on Jim Beaver and the General Tire Down & Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR, visit www.downanddirtyshow.com, follow @JimBeaver15 on social media, and follow @DownAndDirtyShow on Instagram.
