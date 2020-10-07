Jarett Andretti Announces LMP3 Program with Andretti Autosport

Andretti Autosport announced today that Jarett Andretti will enter the 2021 IMSA Prototype Challenge in the LMP3 class. Following a successful two years behind the wheel of his GT4 machine, the third-generation driver is ready to tackle the new experience in the Ligier JS P320.







The IMSA Prototype Challenge highlights six races on the 2021 schedule with each race one hour, 45 minutes in length. As a champion is crowned for the IMSA Prototype Challenge, the championship-winning driver will receive a $100,000 IMSA credit applicable for the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship.







“To say I’m excited to be joining IMSA and the Prototype Challenge for 2021 would be an understatement!” said Jarett Andretti. “In December of last year, Dad and I had many discussions about series we should grow into for 2021 and he felt strongly about the LMP3 cars and that it would be great for my development as well as our sponsors. We set that goal to move to prototype racing and have been lucky to have a great partner, Gallant, join the team this year as an associate and then grow into a primary sponsor for 2021 and beyond.”





“We are very happy to have Jarett join the IMSA Prototype Challenge for 2021,” said Michael Andretti, Chairman and CEO of Andretti Autosport. “He has shown impressive talent with the GT4 series and we can’t wait to see what he can do in the LMP3 cars. It is also great to see a partner like Gallant grow from an associate to primary sponsor level for the upcoming season.”







Joining Jarett Andretti and Andretti Autosport as the primary sponsor for the IMSA Prototype Challenge is Gallant, who came on board with Andretti Autosport’s GT4 program as an associate sponsor in 2020. Gallant is a UK-based commercial mechanical and plumbing company that specializes in HVAC, plumbing, security systems, data cabling and more. In addition to Gallant’s primary sponsorship, Andretti Autosport is happy to announce Schaeffer’s Oil, Superior Auto and Indy Truck & Auto Repair as associate partners for the 2021 IMSA Prototype Challenge. Further details on these associate partners will be forthcoming.







“We are excited to continue and grow our partnership as the Primary Partner with Andretti Autosport’s LMP3 program and the IMSA Prototype Challenge,” said Phill Laidlaw, Operations Director, Gallant. “Our two organisations share much synergy, embracing the same core values of determination, innovation and fortitude to achieve accomplishment. Our affiliation with Andretti Autosport will continue to accelerate our expansion into wider markets.”







The 2021 IMSA Prototype Challenge is scheduled to kick off with the Roar Before the Rolex 24 on January 22-24 at Daytona International Speedway.