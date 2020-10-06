Enjoy Coverage of the World’s Premier Automotive and Off-Road Racing Series Exclusively on Lucas Oil Racing TV

With the fall season starting up, many of the world’s premier automotive and off-road racing series are entering the home stretch of their seasons; Lucas Oil Racing Television (LORTV) is here to provide race fans with exclusive coverage of the best off-road, late-model and sprint car drivers around the world battling for the chance at becoming the series champion.
The month’s first LIVE broadcast airs Saturday, October 3, for the Lucas Late Model Dirt Series (LMDS) 32nd Annual Pittsburgher 100. Race coverage from Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway is available exclusively for yearly LORTV subscribers. In addition to the October 3 race, annual subscribers will have exclusive access to telecasts on Friday, October 16, and Saturday, October 17, for the 40th Dirt Track World Championship. Coverage for the Late Model races on Friday and Saturday comes directly from Portsmouth Raceway Park, a three-eighths dirt mile track that sits just one mile west of Portsmouth, Ohio.
Round nine of the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series (LOORRS) broadcasts Friday, October 16, with round 10 airing the next day, Saturday, October 17. Both races will be streamed live for monthly and yearly subscribers on the LORTV channel from the famous Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino, California.
Finally, to close out the October broadcast schedule, LORTV features back-to-back telecasts of the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Dirt Series (ASCS) on Friday, October 16, and Saturday, October 17. Coverage of the ASCS 47th Annual Winter Nationals Lanny Edwards Memorial comes from Devil Bowl’s Speedway in Mesquite, Texas. Saturday’s broadcast is available for yearly subscribers only.
