Championships on the Line as Progressive AFT Powers into Charlotte

All three Progressive American Flat Track classes approach a critical juncture in their evolving championship battles as the series arrives at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway for this weekend’s Progressive Charlotte Half-Mile I & II on October 9-10.

The atmosphere for the season’s penultimate doubleheader is destined to be electric as Progressive AFT shares the spotlight with the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series, which will continue its playoff run at the venue in Charlotte, North Carolina, the following day.

Just 980 tickets have been made available for each night and are selling quickly as fans are eager to witness the final rounds of this knockout Progressive AFT Championship season. Fans are encouraged to reserve their tickets in advance for the most exclusive event on the 2020 calendar. Limited tickets still remain at: https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3126/#selectTickets . Premium GA Grandstand tickets are $50 per day (all ages). A $10 multi-day discount is available for each pair of Friday/Saturday General Admission tickets purchased in advance.

Even if third-ranked Sammy Halbert (No. 69 Coolbeth-Nila Racing Indian FTR750) retains a mathematical shot at the 2020 AFT SuperTwins presented by Vance & Hines crown, the season has proven to be a heavyweight title fight featuring reigning champ Briar Bauman (No. 1 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750) and the record-breaking Jared Mees (No. 9 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750).

A midseason string of wins put Bauman in the driver’s seat to retain the #1 plate, but Mees’ clutch double this past weekend in Atlanta has provided the former class king a clear path to reclaiming the throne. 12 points now separate the two at the top of the order, which means Mees would need to sweep the final four races to guarantee himself this year’s Grand National Championship.

Of course, if any riders in a field full of potential spoilers were able to get between Mees and Bauman, that could provide considerably more wiggle room. Among those most likely to do so are the aforementioned Halbert, who’s been fast all year long, Bryan Smith (No. 4 Harley-Davidson/Vance & Hines XG750R Rev X), who’s won two of the last three races in Charlotte, and Brandon Price (No. 92 Roof Systems of Dallas, Texas Indian FTR750), who narrowly missed out on claiming his maiden premier-class victory on a similar clay surface in the season’s most recent Main Event.

Meanwhile on the undercard, the dominant Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F) and James Rispoli (No. 43 Latus Motors Racing Harley-Davidson XG750R) are poised to lock up their respective AFT Singles presented by Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys and AFT Production Twins championships as early as this weekend.

Daniels has been unstoppable in a class that typically features a wide variety of winners and unpredictable outcomes. While the results from race to race have shuffled around behind him, the 17-year-old superstar has proven his superiority with seven wins in 12 races, including the last five in succession.

As a result, he’s assembled a massive 70-point margin over his nearest challengers, Henry Wiles (No. 17 RMR Honda/Honda Talon CRF450R) and Max Whale (No. 18 Coondoo Cattle Co./Australian Road Services Kawasaki KX450F). A win on Friday night would increase that margin to at least 75 points with three races remaining, clinching him the ‘20 AFT Singles championship.

Rispoli’s position is not quite that commanding, but he’s still well positioned to end the AFT Productions Twins championship ahead of the season finale. With a 48-point lead on defending class champion Cory Texter (No. 1 G&G Racing/Roof Systems Yamaha MT-07), Rispoli simply needs to outscore his rival by two points in Charlotte to bring their title fight to an early conclusion.

Considering that Rispoli has ripped off seven wins, four runner-ups, and one fifth-place in the season’s 12 races, it’s not too difficult to imagine that scenario playing out.

As always, spectator safety has been placed at a premium and Progressive AFT has worked closely with local health and government officials toward those ends. For more on the specific precautions being undertaken, please consult the Progressive AFT Events Health & Safety FAQ

The gates will open for fans at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT both days with the Main Event programs slated to begin at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT. Live coverage of the entire weekend’s racing activities will be available on any device for less than $1 per event via TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

The Progressive Charlotte Half-Mile I will air on NBCSN on Friday, October 23, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT, while the Progressive Charlotte Half-Mile II will air the following day, Saturday, October 24, at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT The broadcasts will include exclusive features, cutting-edge aerial drone and onboard footage, and the expert commentary of Progressive AFT legend Chris Carr.

For more information on Progressive American Flat Track visit https://www.americanflattrack.com