Chevrolet extends engine partnership with IndyCar

Chevrolet and INDYCAR have agreed to a new, multi-year extension of their existing engine partnership that will extend well into the end of the decade, providing stability and innovation for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

“To be able to announce a long-term, multi-year extension with our great partners at Chevrolet is phenomenal,” INDYCAR President Jay Frye said. “It’s an exciting time in INDYCAR with the innovations in the car, the new 2.4-liter engine, and hybrid technology.”

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the introduction of the 2.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 with hybrid technology will be delayed to the year 2023. Working in partnership with Chevrolet and Honda, the new engine will give the most exciting and competitive racing series in the world an additional 100 horsepower, ultimately producing over 900.

"Chevrolet has enjoyed great success since joining the NTT INDYCAR Series in 2012 with our 2.2-liter, twin-turbocharged, direct-injected V6 engine,” said Mark Reuss, president of General Motors. “We are thrilled to be moving forward with INDYCAR because it’s the perfect showcase for our engine technology, in the only open-wheel racing series in America, a high-tech, growing series that Roger Penske and his team are absolutely taking to the next level.”

The newly designed powertrain system also will provide a departure from the traditional, manual handheld starters and will let drivers restart the car quickly should it stall on the track. This will benefit the AMR INDYCAR Safety Team as it reduces exposure time on track and adds to the fan experience by potentially reducing the number of caution flags on track, leading to better flow and time of races.

CHEVROLET INDYCAR SERIES STATISTICS – 2012 TO PRESENT

Chevrolet has recorded 6 NTT IndyCar Series Manufacturer Championships since returning to manufacturer competition in 2012

Chevrolet has recorded 6 driver championships since returning to INDYCAR competition in 2012 with the2.2 liter V6 twin turbocharged direct injected engine

Ryan Hunter-Reay, 2012; Will Power, 2014; Scott Dixon, 2015; Simon Pagenaud, 2016; Josef Newgarden, 2017 & 2019

Chevrolet has 86 wins in 146 (59%) in IndyCar Series races since returning to manufacturer competition in 2012

Chevrolet drivers have earned 96 poles and started in the No. 1 position five other times due to entrant points when qualifying canceled

Chevrolet has won the Indianapolis four times since returning in 2012:

Tony Kanaan, 2013; Juan Pablo Montoya, 2015; Will Power, 2018;

Simon Pagenaud, 2019

Team Chevy PR