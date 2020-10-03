Lasse Soerensen snatches Pole Award in a thrilling ENPRO qualifying session

The provisional pole position for the NASCAR GP Belgium changed hands several times in a thrilling qualifying session at Circuit Zolder and it was 2019 EuroNASCAR 2 champion Lasse Soerensen who finally posted the quickest time for DF1 Racing. The Dane clocked a 1:47.478 lap in wet conditions around the 4-km road course to grab his first Pole Award in EuroNASCAR PRO.



“I’m very happy to grab my first Pole Award in EuroNASCAR PRO at Circuit Zolder,” said Soerensen. “The conditions were tough, but we had a good plan and strategy for the session. Everything went as planned and I knew I had to clock the fastest lap right at the end. I thank DF1 Racing for providing me with such a fast Chevrolet Camaro. In the race, I’ll have to keep my head clear and just focus on executing the plan.”



Stienes Longin, who looked very strong on the track where he grabbed his first ENPRO win in 2019, will start alongside Soerensen on the first row of the grid. Jacques Villeneuve was third quickest on his #5 Feed Vict Racing Chevrolet Camaro and will share the second row on the grid with Gianmarco Ercoli. Francesco Sini completed the top-5 on the #12 Solaris Motorsport Camaro.



CAAL Racing’s Marc Goossens was sixth with a late quick lap in the 30-minute practice session ahead of Alon Day on the #24 Monster Energy Camaro by PK Carsport. Luigi Ferrara ended up eighth, edging Thomas Ferrando and Nicolo Rocca, who rounded out the top-10. Martin Doubek will start 12th and lead the Challenger Trophy field into EuroNASCARPRO Round 3 in Belgium.



The red flag waved 8 minutes into the session when Loris Hezemans went off track at the exit of the Villeneuve chicane and damaged the left front. The Hendriks Motorsport team fixed the #50 Mustang in record time but the reigning NWES champion’s car came to a sudden stop with seven minutes to go at the exit of turn 14. Hezemans ended up 18th on the grid.



“The throttle stuck in lap 2 of Qualifying and hit the wall,” said Hezemans. “We tried to fix the car and went back on track but the car shut down. After a second place in yesterday’s Free Practice we will start at the back. It’s brutal because we deserved more and it was out of my hands. Let's try to climb back in the race.”



The EuroNASCAR PRO Round 3 featuring 18 laps of “Pure Racing” will start at 14:25 CEST and be streamed live on EuroNASCAR’s social media profiles and Motorsport.tv.

NWES PR