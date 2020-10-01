Federico Monti grabs maiden win in Club Challenge season opener at Zolder

The 2020 Club Challenge season opener at Circuit Zolder had an unexpected winner: NWES rookie Federico Monti was the most consistent driver in EuroNASCAR’s regularity-based category. Not only did the Italian cumulate just 3,542 seconds of total penalty time, but he also was the closest to the reference time with a narrow gap of 0,255 seconds in the final of three sessions.



CLUB CHALLENGE RESULTS



His team Not Only Motorsport is also new to the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and grabbed its maiden win in the Club Challenge in the first season round fielding the #89 Chevrolet Camaro. “It was the first time I grabbed the wheel of a EuroNASCAR car and now I’m here at the top of the podium,” said Monti. “It was just unbelievable! I’m here at Zolder, a place tied with my idol Gilles Villeneuve and I’m a winner, so there is nothing more left to say.”



Monti had fierce competitors to beat on track. The 2019 Club Challenge champion Alon Mosqueron ended up second at the wheel of the #99 DF1 Racing Camaro. The Frenchman was more consistent than NWES rookie Gordon Barnes, who was completing his first laps in the #46 Camaro for Marko Stipp Motorsport. Mosqueron’s teammate Frank Riedel ended up fourth driving the #22 DF1 Racing Chevrolet Camaro for the Austrian powerhouse.



While the Club Challenge will return at the Autodrom Most in Czech Republic, the drivers of the EuroNASCAR PRO and EuroNASCAR 2 will be back in action this Friday for two Free Practice sessions in each championship at Circuit Zolder. The NASCAR GP Belgium will culminate in four races on Saturday and Sunday which will be broadcasted on EuroNASCAR’s social media profiles.

NWES PR