DIRTcar’s OktoberFAST Driving Traffic Back to the NY State Fairgrounds

For more than 40 years each October, the Orange Lot at the New York State Fairgrounds was home to some of DIRTcar Racing’s most ardent fans. They camped no matter the weather for a chance to watch their heroes take on the Moody Mile in search of Super DIRT Week glory.

In a year like no other, DIRTcar Racing returns to the New York State Fairgrounds this October … on the big screen. With a Drive-In Theater set up in the Orange Lot, fans can watch all of the action with many of their racing legends from OktoberFAST presented by DIRTVision, an event with over $300,000 in purse and prize money featuring six races in six nights at iconic dirt tracks across New York.

DIRTVision is broadcasting all six nights live around the world, and it will simulcast the action to the New York State Fairgrounds theater in the Orange Lot, which has audio through an FM transmitter and exterior speakers. The cost per car is only $39, same as a DIRTVision FAST PASS subscription.

The six nights of racing include:

Oct. 6 at Albany-Saratoga Speedway — Super DIRTcar Series, DIRTcar Sportsman, and DIRTcar Pro Stocks.

Oct. 7 at Utica-Rome Speedway — Super DIRTcar Series, DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, and Pro Stocks.

Oct. 8 at Fulton Speedway — Super DIRTcar Series, DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, and DIRTcar Sportsman.

Oct. 9 at Can-Am Speedway — Super DIRTcar Series, DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, and DIRTcar Sportsman.

Oct. 10 at Land of Legends Raceway — Super DIRTcar Series Big Blocks and DIRTcar Sportsman.

Oct. 11 at Weedsport Speedway — Super DIRTcar Series, DIRTcar Sportsman, and DIRTcar Pro Stocks.

The event is fast-approaching so make plans to reminisce about the history of DIRTcar Racing at the NY State Fairgrounds with friends and family while watching OktoberFAST presented by DIRTVision on the big screen.

The registration deadline for drivers and crew is Friday, Oct. 2.

For detailed information, including driver registration, schedules, news and more, click SuperDIRTcarSeries.com/ Oktoberfast.

Super DIRTcar Series PR