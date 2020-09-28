Unique Awards at All Six OktoberFAST Events Add $40,000 for Racers

OktoberFAST presented by DIRTVision is a week-long event, Oct. 6-11, boasting more than $300,000-plus in purse and prize money. Now, on top of that, several sponsors have stepped up to put in an additional $40,000 worth of special prizes and cash awards. Racers will have an opportunity to take home their slice of the pie during each of the six nights when the Northeast’s top DIRTcar racers compete at six historic tracks across Upstate New York.



In addition to the cash awards, competitors in the Pro Stock and Sportsman divisions will be entered in a drawing to win a Chevrolet Performance 602/604 Crate engine. Competitors will receive one entry per each race entry towards the final drawing. One engine will then be awarded to a competitor in each of those two divisions.



The awards, specific to each track and listed below, range from winning the pole to capturing the Last Chance Showdown, being Hard Charger and many more.

Starting the event off on October 6 at Albany-Saratoga Speedway, Bart Contracting will be paying out nearly $4,000 to competitors. The Columbia County, New York company is a multi-generational High-End Residential & Commercial Contracting Business & Home Builder. With a focus on combining expert craftsmanship with the highest quality materials, Bart Contracting’s work will last for centuries.



When the event moves to Utica-Rome Speedway on October 7, SRI Performance will be offering a generous $5,000 to racers. SRI Performance is your all-inclusive warehouse for racing and street performance products. We also carry a large variety of fasteners, welding equipment, and Industrial Supplies.



Penske Racing Shocks has chipped in a cool $5,000 for night 3 at Fulton Speedway on October 8. Penske Racing Shocks is the world leader in custom damper applications. Our catalog contains different types of shocks with standard lengths as well as certain available technologies.



As the event heads into its second half at Can-Am Speedway on October 9, St. Lawrence Radiology has graciously stepped up to post nearly $5,000 in awards. St. Lawrence Radiology Associates provides radiology services throughout New York, Pennsylvania, and Maine.



At Land of Legends Speedway on October 10, Lane's Yamaha will be awarding racers with an additional $3,000 in awards. Established in March 1973 as a family-owned & operated business,

Lane's Yamaha Inc. has proudly built their Yamaha dealership on the foundation of customer service.



When OktoberFAST wraps up on October 11 at Weedsport Speedway, Stirling Lubricants has put up nearly $4,000 in rewards. With a dedicated team and quality products, Stirling Lubricants provide their clients with oils and lubricants they can trust from brands they know.



Fans and other businesses will have an opportunity to get in on the action by sponsoring additional awards after October 1. There will be an online submission right here on our website. Stay tuned to our Social Media accounts and web page for further details.

DIRTcar Series PR