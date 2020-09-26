Billy Whittaker Cars Leads Way in Sponsorship of OktoberFAST Divisions

DIRTcar OktoberFAST presented by DIRTVision is an event featuring more than $300,000 in purse and prize money over six consecutive nights of racing, Oct. 6-11, at some of the most iconic dirt tracks across New York.

Starting Oct. 6 at Albany-Saratoga Speedway, the Super DIRTcar Series and DIRTcar Racing will compete throughout the Empire State at tracks like Utica-Rome Speedway, Fulton Speedway, Can-Am Speedway, Land of Legends Raceway and Weedsport Speedway. In addition, since grandstands will be closed at these races, all of the action will be broadcast live around the world every night on DIRTVision.

One constant with the Super DIRTcar Series and October is a partnership with Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux. A longtime sponsor of NAPA Super DIRT Week — returning in 2021 at Oswego Speedway — Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux has carried over its partnership this year to OktoberFAST. All six nights of Super DIRTcar Series action is sponsored by Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux, including the huge $10,000-to-win finale Oct. 11 at Weedsport Speedway.

“We were disappointed we couldn’t have Super DIRT Week and the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 this year,” Billy Whittaker said. “But we are pleased DIRTcar came up with a great solution by creating OktoberFAST! Racing people are our people, so we had to be involved, that’s why we are sponsoring the premier division, the Big Blocks! Check us out all week long, and if you are looking for a new Ford or a quality pre-owned car, truck, or SUV, check out BillysCars.com.”

Bicknell Racing Products will sponsor the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, with Racing Electronics sponsoring the DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds and COMP CAMS sponsoring the DIRTcar Pro Stocks.

The six nights of action look like this:

Oct. 6 at Albany-Saratoga Speedway — Super DIRTcar Series, DIRTcar Sportsman, and DIRTcar Pro Stocks.

Oct. 7 at Utica-Rome Speedway — Super DIRTcar Series, DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, and Pro Stocks.

Oct. 8 at Fulton Speedway — Super DIRTcar Series, DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, and DIRTcar Sportsman.

Oct. 9 at Can-Am Speedway — Super DIRTcar Series, DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, and DIRTcar Sportsman.

Oct. 10 at Land of Legends Raceway — Super DIRTcar Series Big Blocks and DIRTcar Sportsman.

Oct. 11 at Weedsport Speedway — Super DIRTcar Series, DIRTcar Sportsman, and DIRTcar Pro Stocks.

While no fans are allowed in the grandstands these days, all of the racing will air live on DIRTVision, the leader in dirt track broadcasting. All DIRTVision FAST PASS subscribers will have access to every night of racing from Albany-Saratoga to the big finale at Weedsport. So, six nights of racing for only a $39 DIRTVision FAST PASS subscription.

The registration deadline for drivers and crew is Wednesday, Sept. 30.

For detailed information, including driver registration, schedules, news and more, click SuperDIRTcarSeries.com/ Oktoberfast.

Super DIRTcar Series PR