Wednesday, Sep 23 30
DGR Crosley ARCA Menards Series Advance: Memphis International Raceway
Hailie Deegan, No. 4 Monster Energy Ford Fusion
 
Hailie Deegan is ready to put a disappointing race at Winchester (Ind.) Speedway last weekend behind her and focus ahead on Saturday's ARCA Menards Series race at Memphis (Tenn.) International Raceway in the No. 4 Monster Energy Ford Fusion.
 
Deegan has one prior start at Memphis. She competed in the former NASCAR K&N East Series (now ARCA East) in 2018 where she started and finished 13th and led three laps during the race. She has spent time on the Ford Performance simulator and watched film of previous races to help her prepare for the 0.75-mile short track.
 
So far this year in 17 ARCA Menards Series starts, Deegan has earned three top-five, 14 top-10 finishes and led 85 laps. With three races to go in the season, she is still looking for her first win and is currently third in the driver point standings, 60 points out of first place and 57 points out of second. Memphis is also the final race of the Sioux Chief Short Track Showdown Series. Deegan is sixth in points in that series, 34 points out of first.
 
The Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 from Memphis International Raceway will be run on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on MAVTV and TrackPass on NBC Gold. The 200-lap race will have two race breaks on, or near laps 75 and 150.
 
Deegan on Memphis: "I'm looking forward to Memphis this weekend. I have some experience there from the K&N race in 2018, so it's always nice going to a track with some notes and general feel of the track. We had a tough race at Winchester last weekend, so hopefully we can run up front and contend for the win on Saturday."
 
Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Fusion
Taylor Gray will be making his first career start in any series at Memphis (Tenn.) International Raceway in the No. 17 Ford Performance Fusion Saturday. Coming off a fifth-place finish at another short track last weekend at Winchester (Ind.) Speedway, Gray is looking forward to a new short-track challenge at Memphis.
 
Gray overcame damage to his Fusion during practice last weekend at Winchester to qualify and finish fifth. Two days before that, he brought home a seventh-place finish at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway without any practice due to rain most of the day.
 
In 14 ARCA Menards Series starts this season (including East and West starts), he has achieved eight top-five and 12 top-10 finishes. In the two races where he was not in the top 10, he finished 11th. He is 11th in points despite only running 10 of the 17 races this season since the 15-year-old rookie is not eligible to compete at the larger tracks. This is also the final race of the Sioux Chief Short Track Showdown Series. Gray sits eighth in points in that series after missing the first race at Phoenix (Az.) Raceway, which was before his 15th birthday.
 
The Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 from Memphis International Raceway will be run on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on MAVTV and TrackPass on NBC Gold. The 200-lap race will have two race breaks on, or near laps 75 and 150.
 
Gray on Memphis: "I think Memphis will be challenging. It's an old, worn out racing surface with flat, long straightaways. It should be fun, I just have to adapt and execute. We'll have a 45-minute practice in the afternoon, so that will be a big help to figure out my marks and get a feel for the track."
 
Thad Moffitt, No. 46 CleanPacs Ford Fusion
 
Thad Moffitt returns to the ARCA Menards Series this Saturday at Memphis (Tenn.) International Raceway in the No. 46 CleanPacs Ford Fusion. Moffitt's last race was at the road course at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Aug. 14 where he finished 11th in his first start there.
 
This will also be Moffitt's first start at Memphis. He has prepared by watching film from previous races and running some iRacing laps around the 0.75-mile oval. He will also get a 45-minute practice session in the afternoon, followed by two laps of qualifying leading into the 200-lap race.
 
In 12 ARCA Menards Series starts this season, Moffitt has had his best season to date earning two top-five and seven top-10 finishes.
 
Moffitt has a new primary sponsors on board with him his weekend on the No. 46 Ford. Aqua ChemPacs is headquartered in Trevose, Pa., and is not just another chemical manufacturing company; Aqua ChemPacs is the industry leader in 100 percent dissolvable concentrated liquid chemical packs. They strive to be the delivery system customers want and need by putting in place a product that eliminates excess waste and spending. At the same time, they provide a safe, sustainable product protecting our environment. Their reusable bottles in combination with their ChemPacs have prevented millions of plastic bottles from entering landfills and oceans. For more information, visit www.cleanpacs.com and www.chempacs.com.
 
The Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 from Memphis International Raceway will be run on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on MAVTV and TrackPass on NBC Gold. The 200-lap race will have two race breaks on, or near laps 75 and 150.
 
Moffitt on Memphis: "I'm super excited to get back in the car with my DGR-Crosley guys. I feel like it's been awhile. I'm also excited about having CleanPacs on the car this week. I think we'll have a solid top-five run this Saturday. I have a lot of confidence going into the race. Our short-track program has been getting better and better. Last time out at Toledo we had a fast car, just some unfortunate mistakes, a few mechanical failures. Hailie (Deegan) ran well at I-44 and a few other short tracks that her and Taylor (Gray) both ran very well. I'm ready to strap back in at Memphis Saturday and see what we can do."
 
DGR Crosley PR
