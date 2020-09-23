DGR Crosley ARCA Menards Series Advance: Memphis International Raceway

Hailie Deegan is ready to put a disappointing race at Winchester (Ind.) Speedway last weekend behind her and focus ahead on Saturday's ARCA Menards Series race at Memphis (Tenn.) International Raceway in the No. 4 Monster Energy Ford Fusion.

Deegan has one prior start at Memphis. She competed in the former NASCAR K&N East Series (now ARCA East) in 2018 where she started and finished 13th and led three laps during the race. She has spent time on the Ford Performance simulator and watched film of previous races to help her prepare for the 0.75-mile short track.

So far this year in 17 ARCA Menards Series starts, Deegan has earned three top-five, 14 top-10 finishes and led 85 laps. With three races to go in the season, she is still looking for her first win and is currently third in the driver point standings, 60 points out of first place and 57 points out of second. Memphis is also the final race of the Sioux Chief Short Track Showdown Series. Deegan is sixth in points in that series, 34 points out of first.

The Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 from Memphis International Raceway will be run on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on MAVTV and TrackPass on NBC Gold. The 200-lap race will have two race breaks on, or near laps 75 and 150.