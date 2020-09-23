Inaugural MRO "Ride From The Rock" benefiting MRO and USO Delaware "Dignified Transfer" Services

Sunrise, on September 29th, the Tuesday following Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day (September 27th), MRO Chaplain Nick Terry and Stewart Haas Racing Tire Specialist Jamie “Turkey” Turski will depart historic and beloved Rockingham Speedway with the goal of “riding” as many miles as possible towards the NC coast by sunset.

The mission is to raise awareness and financial support for MRO and USO Delaware. The vision is to see lives loved and cared for well; especially those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation and liberty, who return home to Dover Air Force Base, and deserve the best we can offer them and their families in a "Dignified Transfer".

“I don’t believe anything can be more noble than to selflessly serve in our military. And nothing is more reflective of a hero than someone who dies for our freedom. A big thank you to MRO and especially to Nick and Jamie for providing this opportunity to raise awareness and funds for our heroes and their families!” ~ Mike Tatioan; President Dover International Speedway

If you are not familiar with the "Dignified Transfer" ceremony, watch the video produced by NBC Sports, featuring our partners in this event, Dover International Speedway and track CEO and President Mike Tatioan, who also serves as Chairman - Advisory Council, USO Delaware. Mike explains perfectly the honor and traditions that all Americans should understand, and the role USO Delaware plays, when our fallen warriors return home. (View video at www.motorracingoutreach.com

Both MRO and the USO Delaware are 100% dependent on the freewill giving of others. We would like to ask you to join with us in supporting these two causes by making a pledge (or donation), per mile, for each mile Nick and Jamie can ride between Sunrise and Sunset, rain or shine, on September 29th. The day of the event you will be able to follow along via LIVE broadcasts over MRO Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram social media accounts (#MRORideFromTheRock). You can also review the exact route Nick rode, at the conclusion, via his personal Strava account.

To keep this simple you can make a pledge, or a donation, at www.motorracingoutreach.com or by calling the MRO office at 704.455.3828. You can also make your pledge, and challenge others to get involved, by going to one of the MRO social media accounts, Facebook or Twitter , and simply make your pledge/mile. 25cents, 50cents, $1.00 or more per mile; it is up to you! Nick and Jamie will do 100 miles, but beyond that, your guess is as good as ours! (If they make it to 150 they will ride right into the ocean).

When the ride is complete we will post their mileage at www.motorracingoutreach.com and on our social media accounts, with the various simple options to pay; all on the honor system. 100% of the proceeds raised will benefit the two organizations and will be divided equally.

Nick and Jamie are excited for the opportunity to do this ride for MRO and USO Delaware. Thank you for considering joining with us on this mission and sharing our vision!

For more information and videos visit www.motorracingoutreach.com

