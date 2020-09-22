Skip Barber Racing School Accredited to Issue SVRA Driver Licenses

Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) today announced that Skip Barber Racing School is now its “Official Racing School.” Founded by John “Skip” Barber over 45 years ago in 1975, the school has maintained its position as the gateway to motorsports since inception.

“As the only vintage racing organization with a national platform, we think Skip Barber is the perfect fit with us because of their national footprint,” said Tony Parella, SVRA CEO and majority owner of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. “Their schools operate at many of the same tracks on our schedule, such as Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Sebring, Road Atlanta, and, of course, Lime Rock Park. This partnership expands our commitment to provide convenient, high-quality solutions to our members seeking racing licenses from an accredited school with a terrific history.”

Skip Barber Racing School has developed more winning racers than any other school in North America. Alumni have taken the podium in all facets of motorsports, including NASCAR, IndyCar, SCCA, SRO World Challenge, USAC, and IMSA. A full third of the drivers in the Indianapolis 500 starting field for the last 30 years have earned their licenses through Skip Barber. The list of champions at the sport's top levels includes Juan Pablo Montoya, Josef Newgarden, Danica Patrick, A.J. Allmendinger, Jeff Gordon, Colton Herta, and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

“We are excited to join SVRA in our missions to support racers and offer world-class instruction to all experience levels,” said Anthony DeMonte, CEO of SBRS. “With a rich racing legacy to match the iconic cars competing in SVRA, SBRS offers multiple ways to serve SVRA members' needs, whether it is with a racing school license, progressive customer racing series, or a custom corporate event.”

Skip Barber Racing School joins other top-brand companies on the growing list of SVRA partners. Among them are Jaguar, Land Rover, NetJets, Sunoco, Avis, Mazda Motorsports, Big Machine Vodka, Remington, TireRack.com, RACELOGIC, Cook Wealth Management, and Marathon Coach. SVRA's nationwide platform is at the heart of the organization's growth strategy. Sponsorship agreements with powerful brands are combined with the significant participation of legendary professional drivers and the high net worth demographic in the paddock for sponsorship attraction. This strategy provides three pillars for business expansion. Company officials report consistent annual triple-digit growth since 2012.