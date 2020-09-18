Devon Morgan Welcomes Jiffy Lube Multicare As Primary Sponsor

Devon Morgan Racing is proud to announce a new partnership with Jiffy Lube franchisee AFML Inc. that will see the 602 dirt late model driven by Devon Morgan carry the Jiffy Lube Multicare logo and branding.

Morgan, 18, is in his first season of racing 602 dirt late models around the Southeast. In his short time in the division Morgan, who hails from Greenville, S.C., has earned five victories, two third-place finishes, two fourth-place finishes and one fifth-place result. His first victory this year came in just his second 602 dirt late model start.

Away from the real race track Morgan has also kept busy by competing in iRacing events, scoring several victories in major iRacing events such as the Speed51 Elite Snowball Derby, the eRattler 250 and a World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series iRacing event at the virtual Williams Grove Speedway.

Morgan’s success in the real and virtual worlds has been going on for some time. He started with a successful stint in go karts before moving on to asphalt late model racing, where he raced to victory in his final asphalt start at Greenville-Pickens Speedway in 2019.

“This is very humbling and I can’t express how thankful I am,” Morgan said. “It’s an honor to have Jiffy Lube Multicare as our primary marketing partner on our race car. I can’t thank Jiffy Lube’s Joel LaMothe enough for having so much faith in me. I also have to thank my family and the team at MPM Marketing for making this partnership a reality.”

Jiffy Lube franchisee AFML Inc. is owned and operated by Joel LaMothe Jr. The company operates 24 Jiffy Lube Multicare locations throughout the state of Georgia. Jiffy Lube is dedicated to helping you keep your vehicle running right by providing vehicle preventive maintenance services. For more information, visit www.jiffylube.com

“I’ve watched Devon race for quite some time now and he’s a great kid with an amazing amount of talent,” said LaMothe. “It’s an honor to be associated with this young man and I’m sure he’ll do the Jiffy Lube Multicare brand proud. I’m excited to see how many times he brings Jiffy Lube Multicare to victory lane!”