Wrecking Crew Rider Bronson Bauman Earns First Podium of the Season at Williams Grove Half-Mile I; Indian FTR750 Sweeps Top Eight Positions in Both Weekend Races

Indian Motorcycle Racing, presented by Progressive Motorcycle Insurance, and the FTR750 displayed its dominance once again, as its factory team and stable of privateers swept the top eight positions at Williams Grove Half-Mile I and II. The Wrecking Crew finished with authority after reigning AFT Grand National Champion Briar Bauman captured back-to-back first-place victories, while fellow teammates Jared Mees and Bronson Bauman added podium finishes. With his pair of wins this weekend, Briar Bauman continued his scorching streak at Williams Grove, while regaining the top spot of the season’s leaderboard.

On Friday, Mees began with the holeshot before Briar Bauman took control within two corners and gave the field no chance of coming close to him as he took the win with over four seconds to spare over the second-place finisher. Indian Motorcycle Privateer Brandon Robinson finished second while factory rider, Bronson Bauman, fought to earn his first podium of the season.

“We are halfway through the season and Briar and Jared are neck-and-neck, battling for the number one spot,” said Gary Gray, Vice President – Racing, Technology and Service for Indian Motorcycle. “It’s exciting to get out there and see our team at the top of the standings, fighting relentlessly for every point, and pushing each other race in and race out.”

During the Williams Grove Half Mile II on Saturday, Briar Bauman took control of the field almost immediately, building a lead of over five seconds. He saw little resistance and ultimately earned his second win of the weekend and his fourth-consecutive first-place finish at Williams Grove. Mees rounded out the podium in third after a daunting battle against Indian Motorcycle Privateer Sammy Halbert, who fought until the bitter end.

Through eight races, Briar Bauman sits in first with 169 points, while Mees is a mere five points back with 164 points. Halbert and fellow Indian Motorcycle Privateer Brandon Robinson are third and fourth with 123 and 116 points, respectively, while Bronson Bauman is fifth with 101 points.

The season looks to continue on September 25 at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway for the Dallas Half-Mile I & II. For more information on Indian Motorcycle Racing, visit IndianMotorcycle.com and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.