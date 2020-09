NHRA Metal Art Collection Now Available

NHRA has partnered with Precision Metal Art, a home decor brand specializing in high quality metal art designs, for a full line of NHRA themed metal art. The licensing partnership was secured by JRL Group, NHRA’s licensing agency.

The exciting new metal art collection taps into the rich history, heritage and brand of NHRA speed and motor culture. Each metal art piece is crafted from eighteen-gauge American steel and cut on precise laser technology, printed with high-quality, UV and water-resistant ink and uses only the highest-quality powder coat finishes to lend to the piece’s longevity and durability.

The collection is available now online at precisionmetalartusa.com , and customers can use code NHRA20 for 20% off on their order.

The NHRA licensing program continues to expand, focusing on lifestyle products such as apparel and accessories, as well as home decor items for the garage for the auto enthusiast such as automotive accessories, automotive tools, appearance and other automotive related products.

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)