Gus Dean adds two more ARCA Menards Series races to 2020 schedule

Two-time ARCA Menards Series (AMS) winner Gus Dean (@gusdean) will return to the series for at least two more races this season beginning with Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Sept. 17 and Memphis (Tenn.) International Raceway on Sat., Sept. 26 respectively.



Dean will continue to drive for Kevin Cywinski’s Win-Tron Racing aboard the No. 32 Chevrolet SS with industry veteran Jamie Jones leading the team as crew chief. Bristol will mark Dean’s return to ARCA since competing at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in June.



“I’m looking forward to getting back to the race track,” said Dean who has spent the summer also competing in his Super Late Model.



“Short track racing is what its all about and it doesn’t get any better than Bristol.



“I’ve never been there in an ARCA car – but do have experience there last year in a Truck. Having a limited amount of practice on our hands, I’m hopeful that the extra track time will help and we can get a good finish for Kevin, Jamie and everyone on this Win-Tron Racing team.”



Always a contender in ARCA competition, Dean’s No. 32 Chevrolet will be backed by MASHONIT Apparel Co.



MASHONIT Apparel Co. is a brand for those that live life wide open. The people that look at something normal and think, "That's not good enough,” “It can go faster" or "Let's see what this thing can do."



Those that have the hunger inside that keeps them just south of normal.



That never-ending hunger for speed and adrenaline that allows you to find the thin line between being heroic and insane, giving them a perspective on life that few are lucky enough to find. – That’s MASHONIT.



Following Bristol, Dean and the team will trek to Memphis, where the Bluffton, SC. native is a previous track winner in 2014 while competing in the X-1R Pro Cup Series.



Jones is also a former winner at Memphis in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series in 2005 with driver Brandon Whitt.



Together, Dean and Jones hope to rekindle their separate magic and lead Win-Tron Racing back to Victory Lane.



“I’m stoked about going to Memphis, obviously,” added Dean. “It’s a fun race track and it brings a lot of memories from 2014 – where I beat some of the best of the best in Late Model competition.



“I know Jamie (Jones) is hungry to win there again and I hope we can go out for these next two ARCA Menards Series races and have a good showing and bring home some checkered flags.”



Veteran spotter and close friend Tyler Monn will spot for Dean at Bristol. Monn guided Dean to his second career ARCA victory at Elko Speedway in July 2018. The 26-year-old Dean will also return to the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series this season with details being announced at a later date.



Since 2016, Dean has 53 ARCA Menards Series starts with two poles, two wins, 14 top-five and 30 top-10 finishes driving for just two teams Mason Mitchell Motorsports and Win-Tron Racing.



The Bush’s Beans 200 (200 laps | 106.6 miles) is the 16th of 20 races on the 2020 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Group practice begins Thurs., Sept. 17, 2020 with a forty-five-minute practice session from 6:00 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag shortly after 9:30 p.m., televised live on FOX Sports 1, while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire day’s festivities. All times are local (Eastern).



The Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 from Memphis (Tenn.) International Raceway is set for Sat., September 26, 2020.



