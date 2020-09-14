Robb Extends Indy Pro 2000 Points Lead With Mid-Ohio Win

The floodgates have well and truly opened for Sting Ray Robb. At the end of July, the youngster from Payette, Idaho, arrived at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course without a victory to his name after 48 previous starts in the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires. Fast forward six weeks and Robb, who recently celebrated his 19th birthday, now has five wins to his name for Juncos Racing and a commanding lead in the championship with just five races remaining this season. At stake is a scholarship valued at over $600,000 to cement graduation to Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires, the final step on the world-renowned Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires open-wheel development ladder, in 2021.
Parker Thompson, from Red Deer, Alb., Canada, finished second for DEForce Racing, followed by Abel Motorsports’ Jacob Abel, from Louisville, Ky., who secured his first-ever Road to Indy podium.
Today’s second leg of the Surgere Indy Pro 2000 Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio actually required most of the day to complete. The race began a little behind schedule this morning following a heavy rain shower, but then had to be stopped and restarted after the NTT INDYCAR SERIES headline event due to a variety of incidents and unsafe on-track conditions.
Mexico’s Manuel Sulaiman originally started on pole position for DEForce Racing by virtue of claiming his third Cooper Tires Pole Award in qualifying on Friday. Unfortunately, moments after the green flag waved following a couple of exploratory laps behind the Pace Car, Sulaiman slid off the road and into the gravel trap at Turn One. Colin Kaminsky (Pabst Racing), from Homer Glen, Ill., and former points leader Devlin DeFrancesco (Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport), from Toronto, Ont., Canada, also fell victim to the treacherous conditions, leaving officials with little choice but to display the red flag. And with the clock ticking prior to NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying, the decision was made to reschedule the race until later in the afternoon, with the starting lineup determined by positions as they stood after one lap.
Robb, who initially had lined up second, duly inherited pole position for the rolling restart, flanked by Thompson. Row two of the grid was populated by Robb’s teammate Artem Petrov, from Saint Petersburg, Russia, and Abel.
The weather at the second time of asking was perfect, sunny and warm and with all cars reshod with dry-weather Cooper tires. Robb made an exemplary start to lead the field into Turn One, and even though he remained under pressure from fellow Road to Indy veteran Thompson for the entirety of the remaining 20 laps, the American youngster made not the hint of a mistake. Robb’s victory also brought a seventh PFC Award of the season for Ricardo Juncos as the winning team owner.
For Thompson, second place was bittersweet. He had seemed set for a long overdue first win of the season yesterday, only to be sidelined by an engine failure. Instead it was DEForce teammate Sulaiman who took the checkered flag. With a fresh engine installed in his No. 9 car, Thompson tried his darnedest to complete a weekend sweep for the Texas-based team before ultimately having to settle for second.
A bold move on the opening lap saw Abel displace Petrov from third place, and even though he was unable to match the pace of the two leaders, Abel protected his third position all the way to the finish line, narrowly ahead of Petrov, Singapore’s Danial Frost (Turn 3 Motorsport), Kaminsky and Sulaiman, who set the fastest lap of the race as he charged up from eighth on the reformed grid.
Abel also claimed the Tilton Hard Charger Award after having originally qualified 13th.
Robb’s recent rich vein of form has catapulted him into a commanding 49-point lead over DeFrancesco, who finished a disappointing 11th, as the contenders head next to New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, N.J., for another triple-header event on October 10/11.
Robb Extends Indy Pro 2000 Points Lead With Mid-Ohio Win
The floodgates have well and truly opened for Sting Ray Robb. At the end of July, the youngster from Payette, Idaho, arrived at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course without a victory to his name after 48 previous starts in the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires. Fast forward six weeks and Robb, who recently celebrated his 19th birthday, now has five wins to his name for Juncos Racing and a commanding lead in the championship with just five races remaining this season. At stake is a scholarship valued at over $600,000 to cement graduation to Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires, the final step on the world-renowned Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires open-wheel development ladder, in 2021.
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Adam Sinclair
Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.
Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.
Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network.
Contact Adam: Email
Latest from Adam Sinclair
- Bauman Doubles Up in Williams Grove Half-Mile II Walkaway
- Rasmussen Back on Top in Dramatic Mid-Ohio USF2000 Race
- Alex Tagliani Finishes 5th in NASCAR Pinty's 125 Race at Jukasa Motor Speedway
- Jim Beaver eSports Announces eShort Course Crandon World Cup
- Two of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca’s most exciting races to run under COVID-19 protocols