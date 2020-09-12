GMS Racing ARCA Toledo Recap

Notes & Quotes:—

- Sam Mayer qualified on pole for Saturday night's event at Toledo Speedway. Mayer fell to second in the opening laps, but regained the lead on Lap 38 and stayed out front until the first race break of the night. The team pitted for two right side tires, fuel and a trackbar adjustment during the break.

- Mayer settled into the lead during the second run of the race and the team pitted for four tires and fuel during the second race break. Mayer held the lead for the remainder of the race to claim his fourth ARCA victory of the season.

- This is Mayer's third consecutive victory at Toledo Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series.

"We've been here four times this year, so it's starting to feel like a club race. Man, I can't thank these GMS guys enough they given me fast race cars all four times we've come here and we've won 75 percent of the time. Really can't complain about this place. It's really special to have the Lynn Family Foundation. It's just awesome to have these foundations on and to get so many of them to victory lane is really special. Big thanks to Chevrolet and Armour Guard for helping support me as well. The amount of racecar I had here was insane. It's definitely an understatement to say this is the best car I've had this year. I'm just so proud of these guys for giving me a racecar that I can go out and dominate with. It's very special. Hopefully, we can continue to do just that. We've got Bristol coming up next week and I was 100 percent there last year so hopefully we can keep that going."