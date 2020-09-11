Peoria Speedway Hosts Summer Nationals Late Models Makeup Sept. 18

After much discussion of the available options to reschedule the twice-postponed DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals events at Peoria Speedway, originally contested July 9, DIRTcar and Peoria officials have now reached an agreement and will proceed as follows.

On Friday, Sept. 18, the Late Models will start from scratch and run an entirely new racing program on night one of Peoria’s Fall Classic. Using the standard Summer Nationals purse and race procedures, each driver will aim to qualify for the originally scheduled 40-lap, $5,000-to-win Feature.

Participants will be permitted to use Peoria’s weekly tire rule of three Hoosier LM 20s with an LM 40 right-rear if they so choose.

DIRTcar and Peoria officials feel this is the best way to provide a complete Summer Nationals Late Model experience that the loyal Peoria Speedway fans so deserve after patiently waiting for a decision to be made on the program’s completion.

The Summit Modified portion of the show cannot be restarted in the way the Late Models are doing, as Sept. 18 is the same date as the tour’s Hope for Harlie championship weekend opener at Cedar Ridge Speedway in Morgantown, KY. Thus, their portion of the original show has been considered complete; all purse money will be divided up and evenly distributed amongst all competitors originally entered in the event.

For all future updates from the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SummerNationals.

DIRTcar Series PR