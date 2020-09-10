DIRTcar OktoberFAST presented by DIRTVision Boasts $300,000 Purse

DIRTcar OktoberFAST is a unique opportunity for Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modified drivers and teams to experience a true speed week. Six storied DIRTcar tracks set the stage for six heart-pounding nights of action all broadcast live on DIRTVision without fans in the stands as per state COVID-19 guidelines.

Notably, all six DIRTcar OktoberFAST events pay a full Series purse for all divisions including five $7,500-to-win Super DIRTcar Series races, three $4,000-to-win DIRTcar 358 Modified Series races, three DIRTcar Pro Stock Series races at $1,000-to-win, and five DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series races also for $1,000-to-win. The final races at Weedsport have increased purses of $10,000-to-win for the Big Blocks and $2,000 for the DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds.

While these events do not award Series points, they do count towards the Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship for each division.

On Tuesday, October 11, the highly anticipated roadshow begins at “The Great Race Place” Albany-Saratoga Speedway where the stars of the Super DIRTcar Series will race for 60 laps and $7,500-to-win. The Big Blocks are joined by the DIRTcar Sportsman and Pro Stocks where they race 30 and 25-lap features respectively for a full night of DIRTcar racing.

Vernon, NY’s Utica-Rome Speedway hosts race two of DIRTcar OktoberFAST. The famous half-mile track has hosted Super DIRTcar Series races since 1982 when “Jumpin” Jack Johnson took the checkered flag. Jimmy Phelps, in the HBR no. 98H, grabbed the win in 2018 at the last completed Series race there. Also on the card are the DIRTcar 358 Modified for a 40-lap Feature and Pro Stock Series.

Then the Series digs in at Fulton Speedway for the third 60-lap scrap of DIRTcar Big Blocks. The high banks will also feel the roar of the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds and Sportsman Modifieds as well.

Friday, October 9 OktoberFAST the Series rolls north to “The Nasty Track” for another triple threat of Super DIRTcar Series Big Blocks, DIRTcar 358, and Sportsman Modified Series races.

Can-Am was supposed to host the first point-paying Series race of 2020 back in April but the pandemic caused it to be canceled. Big Block drivers are eager to challenge the reworked LaFargville, NY track. Added banking in turns one and two has created another lane of action at Can-Am thanks to the investments by the Bartlett family.

Then it’s a Saturday special at Land of Legends Raceway, where DIRTcar Big Blocks have been rocking all season long against the odds. Look for home track favorites like track champion Larry Wight, Erick Rudolph and Matt Sheppard to be on the pointy end of the field after 60 laps. The DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series joins the Big Blocks as well.

The grand finale to DIRTcar OktoberFAST takes place Sunday, October 11 at Weedsport Speedway. The Super DIRTcar Series will race for $10,000 over 75 laps on the one-third mile Central New York staple. Weedsport has been on the Serie tour since the beginning and has hosted the best of the best.

The DIRTcar Sportsman will go 35 laps for their $2,000 to win payday and on this night the DIRTcar Pro Stocks make their return to the DIRTcar OktoberFAST trail for another $1,000-to-win battle.

Race fans can now experience what it is like to race at Weedsport Speedway on iRacing after the release of the new digital version of the track on Wednesday, September 9. Be sure to drive the track before you watch the track!

Race teams can note that the online registration process and competition notes will be available no later than Monday, Sept. 14. A reminder that all pit passes will be purchased online as there will be no sales on race night and the deadline to enter is set at Sept. 30th.

Now the drivers write a new chapter in history with this unprecedented Big Block Modified speed week. Race fans do not want to miss this incredible week of racing, which will be streamed live on DIRTVision.

Keep up to date on upcoming DIRTcar OktoberFAST news regarding special awards, digital fan engagement, track spotlights, and committed driver announcements by following the Super DIRTcar Series on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

DIRTcar OktoberFAST presented by DIRTVision Schedule

Tuesday, October 6 – Albany-Saratoga Speedway

Super DIRTcar Series – 60 laps, $7,500-to-win, $500-to-start

DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series – 30 laps, $1,000-to-win, $100-to-start

DIRTcar Pro Stock Series – 25 laps, $1,000-to-win, $100-to-start

Wednesday, October 7 – Utica-Rome Speedway

Super DIRTcar Series – 60 laps, $7,500-to-win, $500-to-start

DIRTcar 358 Modified Series – 40 laps, $4,000-to-win, $250-to-start

DIRTcar Pro Stock Series – 25 laps, $1,000-to-win, $100-to-start

Thursday, October 8 – Fulton Speedway

Super DIRTcar Series – 60 laps, $7,500-to-win, $500-to-start

DIRTcar 358 Modified Series – 40 laps, $4,000-to-win, $250-to-start

DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series – 30 laps, $1,000-to-win, $100-to-start

Friday, October 9 – Can-Am Speedway

Super DIRTcar Series – 60 laps, $7,500-to-win, $500-to-start

DIRTcar 358 Modified Series – 40 laps, $4,000-to-win, $250-to-start

DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series – 30 laps, $1,000-to-win, $100-to-start

Saturday, October 10 – Land of Legends Raceway

Super DIRTcar Series – 60 laps, $7,500-to-win, $500-to-start

DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series – 30 laps, $1,000-to-win, $100-to-start

Sunday, October 11 – Weedsport Speedway

Super DIRTcar Series – 75 laps, $10,000-to-win, $500-to-start

DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series – 35 laps, $2,000-to-win, $100-to-start

DIRTcar Pro Stock Series – 25 laps, $1,000-to-win, $100-to-start

DIRTcar Series PR