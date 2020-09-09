DGR Crosley ARCA Menards Series Advance: Toledo Speedway

Taylor Gray will be making his fourth start of the season at Toledo (Ohio) Speedway on Saturday. He competed in the ARCA Menards Series East race in June when he finished eighth after being spun fighting for fifth in the closing laps. He returned for the doubleheader ARCA weekend July 31 and August 1. He finished third in the first race for his best finish to date, but things did not go as well in the second race. He was spun early in the race which cost him a lap just before the race was postponed a day for rain. His bad luck continued the next day, resulting in an 11th-place finish in the rain-shortened race.

In 11 ARCA Menards Series starts this season (including East and West starts), he has achieved six top-five and nine top-10 finishes. In the two races where he was not in the top 10, he finished 11th. He tied his best finish of third last Saturday at I-44 Speedway in Lebanon, Mo., by being there at the end. He was fifth in the closing laps until two of the cars in front of him spun which allowed him to jump up to third.

This race is twice as important for Gray since it not only counts for ARCA Menards Series points, but ARCA East as well. Toledo is in place of the canceled East race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Gray is 10th in ARCA points, despite missing seven races early in the season due to age restrictions on the larger tracks. He is 11th in the East standings after missing the first race at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway in February since he was not 15 yet.

The ARCA Menards Series Royal Truck & Trailer 200 from Toledo Speedway will be run on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on MAVTV and streamed live on NBC Gold TrackPass. The 200-lap race will have two race breaks on, or near laps 75 and 150.