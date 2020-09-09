The Ticket Clinic Posts USF2000 Fastest Lap Award

Competitors in the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship will see an added bonus for setting the fastest lap during a race in addition to a bonus point and bragging rights as The Ticket Clinic steps up to honor driver’s performances with a per race and season-ending cash award. The Ticket Clinic USF2000 Fastest Lap Award will kick off this weekend during a tripleheader outing at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in support of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.



The Ticket Clinic, a leading traffic citation law firm, was founded in 1987 by Mark S. Gold, whose son Reece celebrated his first USF2000 win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway last weekend. The Miami-based company has 29 office locations in Florida, 10 locations in California and a team of over 300 affiliate attorneys across the country. To date, The Ticket Clinic has resolved over 5,000,000 traffic-related cases nationwide.



“We are excited to have the additional support of Mark and his company, The Ticket Clinic, to assist drivers on the first rung of our ladder series,” said Dan Andersen, Owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions. “We haven’t had a fastest lap award in the past, and this is a notable way to acknowledge and reward another accomplishment by drivers in their on-track performance. Having spent a great deal of time in Florida over the years myself, The Ticket Clinic billboards are a familiar sight. It is great to welcome them into the Road to Indy family.”



The Ticket Clinic USF2000 Fastest Lap Award will consist of a $200 per race award and a season-ending check for $1,000 to the driver who accumulates the most fastest laps. In addition to Mid-Ohio this weekend, five rounds remain on the 2020 schedule with another tripleheader at New Jersey Motorsports Park on October 9-11 and a doubleheader on the Streets of St. Petersburg on October 23-25.



“I think it's important to recognize these young driver’s achievements regardless of a podium finish,” said Gold. “A fastest lap at any race is an accomplishment that should be rewarded. I'm obviously hoping just to write the checks to Reece, but it is my honor to present the award to any deserving driver. Thanks to Dan Andersen, Michelle Kish, Jonny Baker and the entire Road to Indy staff for giving me the opportunity to participate.”



Drivers who have posted fastest race laps to date will be eligible for the season-end award and include Christian Rasmussen (Jay Howard Driver Development) at five, Reece Gold (Cape Motorsports) with two, and Eduardo Barrichello (Pabst Racing) and Jack William Miller (Miller Vinatieri Motorsports) with one apiece.



Current awards acknowledging driver performance beyond race wins include the Cooper Tires Pole Award, the Tilton Hard Charger Award, AiM Move of the Year, Hyperco Rookie of the Year and Road to Indy Spirit Award. The 2020 champion’s prize package valued at over $328,000 includes a scholarship to the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires, an Indy Lights test at the conclusion of the 2021 season, a Cooper Tires tire award, series race entry award, Bell Helmet contract and Sabelt Award.