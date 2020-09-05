Tandy Is Dandy, Takes GTLM Pole for TireRack.com Grand Prix

Montecalvo Puts AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus Back on Top in GTD Qualifying
Embroiled in a tight battle for the GT Daytona (GTD) title, Frankie Montecalvo put the No. 12 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 in position to make up ground when he won the Motul Pole Award for his class on Friday. Montecalvo logged a best lap of 1:19.757 (114.647 mph) to earn the second pole of his season and career, following the one he claimed at the Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring in July.
Montecalvo’s lap was 0.15 seconds better than Madison Snow in the No. 48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracán GT3. For the 29-year-old from New Jersey, the Motul Pole Award couldn’t have come at a better place than Michelin Raceway, the track where he first swooned over endurance racing.
“It was the first track I ever came to, to see an endurance race (in 2008),” Montecalvo said. “So to come here and get a pole means a lot to me, and to everyone on the team. The AVS crew gave us the best out there. I was able to put together a great lap, great timing. We had no traffic out there thanks to Townsend (Bell, co-driver) and the guys on the pit box trying to get us a clear track and a clear gap, and it worked out today.”
The logjam atop the GTD standings finds Jack Hawksworth, Mario Farnbacher and Matt McMurry tied for the lead. Hawksworth’s car, with co-drivers Michael De Quesda – who qualified – and Daniel Morad, will start ninth in GTD in the No. 14 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus. Farnbacher, McMurry and Shinya Michimi qualified fourth in the No. 86 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian Acura NSX GT3.
Aaron Telitz, who has split his season between the two Lexuses, is three points behind the leaders and will be in the No. 12 Lexus with Montecalvo and Bell, who are seven points out of first. Stamina of man and machine will be paramount Saturday, battling for six hours in the stifling Georgia heat.
“It’s hotter on us, the drivers. It’s hotter on the cars, I feel like the tires are going away,” Montecalvo said. “In an endurance race it will be tough on the cars, of course the brakes, too. To keep the car under you for the entire six hours is not going to be an easy feat.”
Live coverage of the TireRack.com Grand Prix, part of the Michelin Endurance Challenge Weekend, begins at 11:30 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN. The action moves to TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold and the NBC Sports App from 12:30-2:30 p.m. before returning to NBCSN for the race conclusion from 2:30-6 p.m. IMSA Radio also has flag-to-flag coverage.