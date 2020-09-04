Casey’s General Store Fall Brawl Next For Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

Returning to the high-banked I-80 Speedway on Saturday, September 12, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network will go head-to-head with the Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series in the Casey’s General Store Midwest Fall Brawl.

Always an action-packed event at the famed four-tenths mile oval, the Saturday showdown will feature more than the standard payout with an additional $8,000 in cash and contingencies up for grabs on top of the $3,000 to win, $400 to start A-Feature.

Positions 1, 2, 3, 5, 10, and 15 will be awarded Lap Money throughout Saturday’s 35-lap A-Feature. Money will be paid for the number of laps contested, meaning if attrition sees the field ending with 14 cars, the driver scored in 15th will have been paid for the number of laps completed prior to the DNF.

The total amount of Lap Money up for grabs is $7,000 and will be distributed in the following manner:

1st: $50/lap

2nd: $30/lap

3rd: $20/lap

5th: $25/lap

10th: $50/lap

15th: $25/lap

Along with the Lap Money, Speedway Motors and the Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series will offer a $200 Gift Certificate for the night’s Hard Charger. To be eligible, a driver cannot take a provisional. KnoxVegas Campground will also give $500 cash. Knoxville Raceway has also put up $300 to the driver who leads the most laps.

Non-Transferring drivers receive $150 and must comply with ASCS Engine and Car rules. They can be found https://www.ascsracing. com/series-info/rules.aspx .

The second day of a Sprint Car doubleheader at I-80 Speedway, the Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series will be in action on Friday, September 11 for the Bobby Parker Memorial. The $2,500 to win, $600 to start affair will start 20 cars in the A-Feature. Teams who compete full-time with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network will not be subject to the 24-hour rule if they choose to compete.

I-80 Speedway is located at 13909 238th St. in Greenwood, Neb. Information on the track can be found online at https://www.i-80speedway. com or by calling (402) 342-3453.

Admission is $22 for adults, $5 for youth 6-12, and free for kids five and under. Pit passes are $35. Pits will open at 3:00 P.M. with action on track at 6:00 P.M. (CT). I-80 Speedway and the American Sprint Car Series remind you that if you are not feeling well, or are showing signs of COVID-19, please stay home.

Along with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network and Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series, the Malvern Bank Super Late Models and Good Old Time Racing Association will also be on hand.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

QUICK NOTES:

Who: Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour | Neb. 360 Sprints

What: Casey’s General Store Midwest Fall Brawl

Where: I-80 Speedway (Greenwood, Neb.)

When: Saturday, September 12, 2020

RACE DAY INFO:

Pits: 3:00 P.M.

Gates: 4:00 P.M.

Draw/Check-In: 4:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:00 P.M.

Racing: 6:00 P.M.

Muffler: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

TRACK CONTACT INFO:

Location: 13909 238th Street, Greenwood, NE 68366

Phone: (402) 342-3453

2020 Driver Standings (Top 15): 1. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 1,377; 2. Roger Crockett 1,247; 3. Harli White 1,231; 4. Blake Hahn 1,152; 5. Matt Covington 1,126; 6. Scott Bogucki 1,121; 7. Jordon Mallett 1,097; 8. Dylan Westbrook 1,044; 9. Garet Williamson 990; 10. Alex Hill 966; 11. Danny Sams 956; 12. Chase Randall 929; 13. Travis Reber 847; 14. Ryan Bickett 844; 15. Dominic Scelzi 610;

2020 A-Feature Winner(s): Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 4 (2/29 – Canyon Speedway Park; 6/25 – Caney Valley Speedway; 6/27 – I-30 Speedway; 7/17 – U.S. 36 Raceway); Matt Covington - 1 (2/28 - Canyon Speedway Park); Brad Sweet – 1 (3/6 – Merced Speedway); Andy Forsberg – 1 (3/8 – Petaluma Speedway); Harli White – 1 (7/11 – Riverside International Speedway); Austin McCarl – 1 (8/6 – Knoxville Raceway); Lynton Jeffrey – 1 (8/7 – Knoxville Raceway); Kerry Madsen – 1 (8/8 – Knoxville Raceway); Brian Brown – 1 (8/9 – Southern Iowa Speedway);

