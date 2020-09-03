Racing to End Alzheimer’s is Staying the Course at Road Atlanta

The 2020 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Series season has been a tough one, with an unexpected five-month hiatus followed by venue and date changes as COVID-19 continues to require flexibility and adaptability. But through it all, the goal of Racing to End Alzheimer’s has remained the same: to fund the care and fund the cure for Alzheimer’s. This weekend, Racing to End Alzheimer’s brings that mission to North Georgia for round five of the series at Road Atlanta.

Road Atlanta is a special place for Racing to End Alzheimer’s. BimmerWorld’s Nick Galante and Devin Jones gave Racing to End Alzheimer’s its first championship there in 2018. The team led the ST class standings going into the season finale at Road Atlanta, and they finished a strong race to clinch the title.

This year, it will be Galante and Dillon Machavern behind the wheel of the #80 Racing to End Alzheimer’s BimmerWorld BMW M4 GT4. Their car is emblazoned with more than 135 names and hometowns of honorees affected by Alzheimer’s.

Putting names on the car is not just a way to honor those who have or are currently battling the disease. It is also the primary fundraiser for Racing to End Alzheimer’s. Donors give $250 to add the name and hometown of a loved one to the race car for the season.

Since the inception of Racing to End Alzheimer’s in 2017, the non-profit has to date raised over $300,000, with 100% of the proceeds going to groups like UCLA’s Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Program and the Nantz National Alzheimer Center at Houston Methodist Hospital. The ability to donate all proceeds is thanks to sponsors like Legistics. The company not only covers administrative fees but also matches every donation made, doubling its impact.

The #80 BMW and all of the Racing to End Alzheimer’s honoree names will be on track for the four-hour IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race on Sunday, September 6 beginning at 12:10 p.m. ET. IMSA.tv and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold will both have live coverage.