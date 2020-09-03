Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Announces Updated Schedule for Remainder of 2020 Season

"There were several factors that went into this decision, but ultimately our goal was to provide the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series with as clear a path as possible to successfully completing the 2020 season,” said Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Director of Race Operations Ritchie Lewis. "With the coronavirus pandemic still presenting many unknowns, there was some uncertainty about having the schedule extend into November as we simply don’t know where things will stand at that point. Moreover, it also made sense from an operational standpoint to have one less logistical burden for both our staff and competitors to deal with. We felt like the expansion of Wild Horse Pass and Glen Helen was something that would benefit all parties involved.” With the updated schedule, the race at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park will now take place on Friday, September 18, Saturday, September 19, and Sunday, September 20. The new season finale at Glen Helen Raceway will occur one week later than originally scheduled and will now commence on Friday, October 16, Saturday, October 17, and Sunday, October 18, with the final day serving as the Lucas Oil Challenge Cup, which annually brings each season to an exciting conclusion. In accordance with local health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19, each of these remaining races will be run as competitor only events, with no spectator access permitted. "In the continued efforts to help fight the spread of COVID-19 we have worked in close correspondence with officials at both the Gila River Indian Community in Arizona and San Bernardino County in California to develop a plan that will allow us to successfully host these races without fans in the grandstands,” continued Ritchie. Additionally, we will take added precautions to revise the race day schedule in an effort to minimize the impact of the high temperatures that could accompany each of these weekends.” For information about the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series please visit LucasOilOffRoad.com and be sure to follow all of the LOORRS social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news: Facebook: @lucasoiloffroadracingseries

