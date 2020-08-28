Don’t miss out on Sunshine at Pikes Peak

Say hello to Little Miss Sunshine or “Sunny” as we call her.

The Porsche of The Main Line GT2 RS Clubsport is calibrated for the harsh conditions and to hold up against the 12.42 miles and 156 turns in the full race. Driven by David Donohue, a three year Pikes Peak veteran, the car is slated to run in the Time Attack 1 class.

The GT2 RS Clubsport is a 700hp track machine that looks quite right on the mountain with the aero package and a proper twin-turbo engine. The turn-key Porsche race car will be overhauled by BBi Autosport, who are no strangers to the Hill Climb with several class wins along with last year’s 9:23.721 TA1 record setting run in “Lucy” the 991 GT3 TurboCup racecar, both of which were powered by OPTIMA Batteries.