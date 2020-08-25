DGR Crosley ARCA Menards Series Advance: World Wide Technology Raceway

Taylor Gray, the 15-year-old rookie, will be making his first start at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., Saturday in the ARCA Menards Series. Despite his lack of experience, Gray has proven to be a contender nearly every time he gets behind the wheel of his No. 17 Ford Performance Fusion.
In nine ARCA Menards Series starts this season (including East and West starts), he has achieved five top-five and seven top-10 finishes. In the two races where he was not in the top 10, he finished 11th.
His DGR-Crosley team is taking the same Ford Fusion Gray raced at Dover (Del.) International Speedway last weekend. Although he hit the outside wall in the race, the team made the necessary repairs to bring it back to Gateway. This car has also run most of the intermediate tracks and been competitive everywhere.
The ARCA Menards Series Dutch Boy 150 from World Wide Technology Raceway will be run on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 6:15 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on MAVTV and streamed live on NBC Gold TrackPass. The 120-lap race will have two race breaks on, or near laps 40 and 80.
Gray on WWT Raceway: "Gateway seems like it will be a technical, but fun race track to go to for the first time. Our team has a lot of speed and momentum right now going into this weekend. Hopefully we can continue to be competitive. I have had some Ford simulator time this week to prepare, so hopefully that will pay off."