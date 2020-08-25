DGR Crosley ARCA Menards Series Advance: World Wide Technology Raceway

Tuesday, Aug 25
DGR Crosley ARCA Menards Series Advance: World Wide Technology Raceway
Hailie Deegan, No. 4 Monster Energy Ford Fusion
 
Hailie Deegan heads to World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., this weekend with two prior starts under her belt there. The ARCA Menards Series rookie has raced there twice in the former NASCAR K&N West Series. She finished 23rd in 2018 after an accident and was ninth last year in the annual East/West combination race.
 
So far this season in 12 ARCA Menards Series starts, Deegan has earned two top-five and 10 top-10 finishes. With eight races to go in the season, she is currently tied for third in the driver point standings, 56 points out of first place. Since she did not have a race last weekend, she was able to return home to Temecula, Calif., for some family time and relaxation to prepare for the second half of the season.
 
The DGR-Crosley team is taking the same Monster Energy Ford Fusion which Deegan raced at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway in June where she finished seventh and Kentucky Speedway in July where she was 14th due to an accident.
 
The ARCA Menards Series Dutch Boy 150 from World Wide Technology Raceway will be run on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 6:15 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on MAVTV and streamed live on NBC Gold TrackPass. The 120-lap race will have two race breaks on, or near laps 40 and 80.
 
Deegan on WWT Raceway: "I've run there twice. We got in an accident the first time and then ran decent last year. I think this year I can definitely improve on that. We've been working hard as a team to get our program where it needs to be and I feel like we're making gains every race. It was nice to have a weekend off and get a little downtime and refocus. I'm ready to get back to the track and get our Monster Energy Ford up front."
 
Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Fusion
Taylor Gray, the 15-year-old rookie, will be making his first start at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., Saturday in the ARCA Menards Series. Despite his lack of experience, Gray has proven to be a contender nearly every time he gets behind the wheel of his No. 17 Ford Performance Fusion.
 
In nine ARCA Menards Series starts this season (including East and West starts), he has achieved five top-five and seven top-10 finishes. In the two races where he was not in the top 10, he finished 11th.
 
His DGR-Crosley team is taking the same Ford Fusion Gray raced at Dover (Del.) International Speedway last weekend. Although he hit the outside wall in the race, the team made the necessary repairs to bring it back to Gateway. This car has also run most of the intermediate tracks and been competitive everywhere.
 
The ARCA Menards Series Dutch Boy 150 from World Wide Technology Raceway will be run on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 6:15 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on MAVTV and streamed live on NBC Gold TrackPass. The 120-lap race will have two race breaks on, or near laps 40 and 80.
 
Gray on WWT Raceway: "Gateway seems like it will be a technical, but fun race track to go to for the first time. Our team has a lot of speed and momentum right now going into this weekend. Hopefully we can continue to be competitive. I have had some Ford simulator time this week to prepare, so hopefully that will pay off."

DGR Crosley PR

