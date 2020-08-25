DGR Crosley ARCA Menards Series Advance: World Wide Technology Raceway

Hailie Deegan heads to World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., this weekend with two prior starts under her belt there. The ARCA Menards Series rookie has raced there twice in the former NASCAR K&N West Series. She finished 23rd in 2018 after an accident and was ninth last year in the annual East/West combination race.

So far this season in 12 ARCA Menards Series starts, Deegan has earned two top-five and 10 top-10 finishes. With eight races to go in the season, she is currently tied for third in the driver point standings, 56 points out of first place. Since she did not have a race last weekend, she was able to return home to Temecula, Calif., for some family time and relaxation to prepare for the second half of the season.

The DGR-Crosley team is taking the same Monster Energy Ford Fusion which Deegan raced at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway in June where she finished seventh and Kentucky Speedway in July where she was 14th due to an accident.

The ARCA Menards Series Dutch Boy 150 from World Wide Technology Raceway will be run on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 6:15 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on MAVTV and streamed live on NBC Gold TrackPass. The 120-lap race will have two race breaks on, or near laps 40 and 80.